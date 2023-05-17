Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Gallery: Fox Raceway Motocross Practice

Gallery Fox Raceway Motocross Practice

May 17, 2023 2:40pm

Karl Bohn was at Fox Raceway at Pala yesterday to capture some still images from a motocross practice day. Some of the riders out training were Aaron Plessinger, Jo Shimoda, Jett Reynolds, Max Vohland, Derek Drake, Ty Masterpool, Carson Mumford, Michael Mosiman, Adam Cianciarulo, and more. Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com and our social media platforms for more motocross prep with the AMA Pro Motocross Championship just around the corner, with the Fox Raceway National kicking off the championship May 27.

Photos by Karl Bohn (@ karlbohn_34 on Instagram).

  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1119 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1129 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1138 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1216 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1488 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1514 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1519 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1568 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1575 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1579 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1597 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1770 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1787 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1818 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2014 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2096 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2101 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2105 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2188 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2205 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2253 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2280 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2298 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2331 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2355 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2790 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2890 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2928 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2947 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2954 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3039 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3074 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3091 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3095 Karl Bohn
  • 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3123 Karl Bohn
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now