Karl Bohn was at Fox Raceway at Pala yesterday to capture some still images from a motocross practice day. Some of the riders out training were Aaron Plessinger, Jo Shimoda, Jett Reynolds, Max Vohland, Derek Drake, Ty Masterpool, Carson Mumford, Michael Mosiman, Adam Cianciarulo, and more. Stay tuned to RacerXOnline.com and our social media platforms for more motocross prep with the AMA Pro Motocross Championship just around the corner, with the Fox Raceway National kicking off the championship May 27.
Photos by Karl Bohn (@ karlbohn_34 on Instagram).
20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1119 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1129 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1138 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1216 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1488 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1514 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1519 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1568 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1575 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1579 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1597 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1770 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1787 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB1818 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2014 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2096 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2101 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2105 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2188 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2205 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2253 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2280 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2298 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2331 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2355 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2790 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2890 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2928 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2947 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB2954 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3039 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3074 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3091 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3095 Karl Bohn 20230516_FoxRacewayPractice_P_KB3123 Karl Bohn