Watch: Salt Lake City Supercross Main Event Highlights & Results
Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 17th and final round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Salt Lake City Supercross was the ninth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and the tenth round of the 250SX East Region Championship. It was also the 17th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his sixth 250SX win of the season at the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. He had already clinched the 250SX West Region title.
Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed the 450SX main event win and the 2023 450SX title, becoming the first Honda premier class AMA Supercross champion since Ricky Carmichael in 2003.
Check out the post-race videos for the Salt Lake City Supercross.
Salt Lake City Supercross
Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Salt Lake City SX
Main Event Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:31.271
|19 Laps
|49.617
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:36.031
|+4.760
|49.999
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|16:38.494
|+7.223
|50.022
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|16:49.675
|+18.404
|50.880
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jordon Smith
|16:57.465
|+26.194
|50.741
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|21:22.677
|25 Laps
|49.082
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:40.943
|+18.266
|49.674
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Hill
|21:44.077
|+21.400
|49.636
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|21:47.675
|+24.998
|50.215
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Dean Wilson
|21:51.036
|+28.359
|50.327
|Scotland
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|197
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|163
|3
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|137
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|135
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|121
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|224
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|168
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|166
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|141
|5
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|132
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|372
|2
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|3
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|303
|5
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267