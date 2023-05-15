Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 17th and final round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Salt Lake City Supercross was the ninth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and the tenth round of the 250SX East Region Championship. It was also the 17th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his sixth 250SX win of the season at the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown. He had already clinched the 250SX West Region title.

Chase Sexton (Honda) claimed the 450SX main event win and the 2023 450SX title, becoming the first Honda premier class AMA Supercross champion since Ricky Carmichael in 2003.

Check out the post-race videos for the Salt Lake City Supercross.

Salt Lake City Supercross

Extended Video Highlights 250 and 450 class