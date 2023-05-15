Killer season. It’s been wild to watch the season and get this title. Going through that main event, what’s going through your head? You’ve had a lot of time to think about this. You’ve had a week to think about the celebration and the party and everything else, but what’s going through your head for the 20 plus one?

This whole week I was like, I don't want to hear anything about celebrating, nothing. My goal was to win this race. I had a different week. Like I said, I didn’t really ride much and didn’t really train at all. So, I was just kind of coming into this race. Obviously, the goal was to win the championship and that was the main thing, but I wanted to win this race and put a stamp on the season. I was super locked in. Didn’t really have much going on in my head. Just focus on the race. That’s something in this class, these last six races I’ve been super focused and locked in. It’s really paid off for me. I haven’t had many races like that. In the middle of the season, people were very hard on my late race crashes, and I feel like I’ve really made a point to prove those guys wrong. It feels good.

The four wins in the last five races have been kind of perfect races for you. How important was it to end the season that way? What kind of momentum does it give you going into outdoors? Do you think of yourself as the favorite now?

Before I went up for the main event, I’m like, not that the season would be less sweet without winning tonight, but it honestly was going to feel that way if I didn’t win that main event. So, I put a lot of, not pressure on myself, but expectations. I pulled the holeshot and just tried to set sail and get away. That was some of my best riding I’ve done all season. It means a lot. Just to be able to get out front, put those laps together and be really consistent. That’s what I lacked middle of the season. I was good in the beginning, and then I would either make a mistake or just fall off and that’s something that you can’t do in this class. So, like I said, the people in my corner this year have put so much time and effort in to just get me out of that hole, and put me where I am right now.

The big guys entering the motocross season without Tomac, maybe without Barcia, maybe without Roczen, and with Jett Lawrence entering, how do you feel without the stronger guys beside you?

I want to race the best guys out there. Obviously, it’s unfortunate to not have Eli [Tomac] and Jason [Anderson] and Justin [Barcia] and Kenny and all those guys. We’ll have Dylan [Ferrandis] back, which he’s super good in outdoors. And we’ll have Jett in the 450 class. It’s not going to be easy, by any means, but I’m ready to build off what I had last season and really just kind of build off what I’ve done in supercross and carry it into outdoors. My goal coming into this year was to be better than I was last year, and if I can do that in outdoors I think we’ll be in a good spot.