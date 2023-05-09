Did today feel any different early on? Initially it seemed like you might have had a little more in the tank.

I had speed, but not fitness, unfortunately. So, speed-wise, yeah, I felt at one with the bike, which was unreal. That’s always a good feeling, you know?

You mentioned being sick. Did it hit you suddenly today, or could you feel it creeping up on you throughout the day?

Well, I got sick this week at ClubMX, and with the altitude it’s twice as bad. I could feel it in practice. I’d do one or two laps and be out of breath. I tried my best, and that’s all I could do.

Take us through that battle you had with Max Vohland. It didn’t look like you hit him very hard, it just looked like he lost his balance.

Did he crash?

He fell over, yeah.

I didn’t mean to do that. I knew I was going to struggle a little with fitness, so I was just trying to get into a rhythm. I was behind him, and I went for it. I feel bad he crashed, I didn’t know that. I just saw an opportunity and took it. I didn’t think it was that aggressive that it would have made him crash, but I guess it happened.