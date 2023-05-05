Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Denver, Colorado, tomorrow for round 16. Our man Phil Nicoletti is still recovering from his dislocated wrist but he will be attending the race to help the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team. Hopefully.

Hey Phil! I recently started racing BMX with my kids (I highly recommend it, it’s way more fun than I ever imagined) and I’ve noticed with BMX you can get radically different length frames, cranks, different height bars, pretty much everything to suit riders from 3-4 years old through to guys that are super tall. But with motocross, once you’re an adult there’s only one size bike whether you’re 5 foot tall or 7 foot tall. Are you allowed to modify frames when racing professionally? Do taller riders have longer swing arms? I never thought about it when I used to race motocross but now it seems crazy that Jeremy Martin would be riding the same bike as AP and Benny Bloss?

Our sport is really cool is that aspect as well. As far as frames go, no not much changes. We aren’t allowed to alter frames. You can add material to frames if you want, to make things stiffer or stronger, but you are not allowed to take material away. But with a guy like myself compared to J-Mart, for instance, there’s lot of differences. Guts Racing seat foam makes him a lower seat, and myself a taller seat. Flo Racing makes him higher pegs and me lower pegs that are 5 mm down 5 mm back. He runs much lower bars, he used a shortened shock shaft at one time. Also he used and tried a 10 mm cut subframe. There is a lot that can be done to accommodate smaller and taller riders. When I sit on J-Mart’s bike I feel like I’m on a YZ85. When he sits on mine, he looks like a six-year-old kid. It’s really cool what aftermarket companies can do to accommodate riders’ styles. But to add to your question about the frames and what not. In MXGP they are allowed to alter frames. You can make them longer, shorter, taller, etc. because the series allows full works bikes. I’m not quite familiar with that that, because I’ve never raced over there or tried those bikes. But I do know that in the past, KTM ran a frame that was about 7 mm longer than the production frame here in the U.S. The AMA rule book didn’t allow that frame, so when Jeffrey Herlings came here in 2017, he had to ride a different frame than what he was used to riding back home. He still went 1-1! Anyway, over here we can make a lot of changes to make a bike fit. As long as you leave the same geometry or the frame here in the states, add material, and never take away, you should be good. I think……don’t protest me.