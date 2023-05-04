Nashville certainly was a tough one for many riders as Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, and more has season ending injuries. We look back at what happened to both Webb and Barcia today as well as dive a little deeper into what Eli Tomac is doing off the starts this year that has made him so good. We also look at Chase Sexton's now common fist pump celebration after his picked up his fourth win of the season.

Then we break down Hunter Lawrence nearly hitting the gate in the 250SX main event, Jordon Smith dancing on some Tuff Blox, and the championship sealing moment for the elder Lawrence brother. All that and more on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

