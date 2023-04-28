Results Archive
How to Watch: Nashville SX and MXGP of Portugal

April 28, 2023 12:00pm
by:

Main image is from the 2019 Nashville Supercross, photo by Jeff Kardas.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 29, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This race will be the 15th round of the 2023 season and will be the ninth 250SX East Region event (of 10) of the season.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:52 p.m. EDT/1:52 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:26 p.m. EDT/2:26 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Nashville Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Italy. The MXGP of Portugal will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action next weekend for the Hoosier GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Portugal

     Sunday, April 30
    Agueda
    Agueda PT Portugal
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 29 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 29 - 11:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 29 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 30 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 30 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 30 - 11:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 30 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 30 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 30 - 12:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2023 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States315
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States304
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States294
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States265
5Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany259
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia198
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States149
3Max Anstie Newbury, England United Kingdom148
4Nate Thrasher
Livingston, TN United States120
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States120
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain201
2Maxime Renaux France184
3Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands175
4Romain Febvre France166
5Ruben Fernandez Spain136
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium205
2Andrea Adamo Italy183
3Thibault Benistant France182
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands173
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany158
2023 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Nashville Supercross

Nashville Supercross Race Center

Nashville Supercross Injury Report

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

April 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
6Jeremy Martin
Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
50Marshal Weltin New Ubly, MI United States Suzuki RM-Z250
57Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
62Jace Owen Mattoon, IL United States Honda CRF250R
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Provisional Entry List

April 29, 2023
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

General

MXGP Live Timing

MXGP of Portugal

TIMETABLE

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

OTHER INFO

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Nissan Stadium
Address: 1 Titans Way
Nashville, TN 37213

Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

TICKETS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Nashville Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2023 Nashville Supercross layout.
The 2023 Nashville Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Shane McElrath.

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Nashville Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Nashville, Tennessee.

Saturday, April 29, 2023

2023 Nashville SX Schedule
2023 Nashville SX Schedule AMA

Read Now
