Main image is from the 2019 Nashville Supercross, photo by Jeff Kardas.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 29, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This race will be the 15th round of the 2023 season and will be the ninth 250SX East Region event (of 10) of the season.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:52 p.m. EDT/1:52 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:26 p.m. EDT/2:26 p.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Nashville Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Italy. The MXGP of Portugal will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action next weekend for the Hoosier GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.