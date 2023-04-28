Main image is from the 2019 Nashville Supercross, photo by Jeff Kardas.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, April 29, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. This race will be the 15th round of the 2023 season and will be the ninth 250SX East Region event (of 10) of the season.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.
Opening ceremonies will kick off the night program at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT and heat races begin just after 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT. The 250SX main event will take place at 4:52 p.m. EDT/1:52 p.m. PDT and the 450SX main event will take place at 5:26 p.m. EDT/2:26 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Nashville Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action this weekend in Italy. The MXGP of Portugal will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will be back in action next weekend for the Hoosier GNCC in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
NashvilleKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, April 29
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of PortugalSunday, April 30
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 29 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 QualifyingLiveApril 29 - 11:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveApril 29 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveApril 30 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveApril 30 - 9:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveApril 30 - 11:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveApril 30 - 12:00 PM
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|315
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|294
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|265
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|259
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|198
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|148
|4
|
Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|120
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|120
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|201
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|184
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|175
|4
|Romain Febvre
|166
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|136
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|205
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|183
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|182
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|173
|5
|Simon Laengenfelder
|158
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Nashville Supercross
Nashville Supercross Race Center
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|New
|Ubly, MI
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|57
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Kawasaki KX250
|62
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Portugal
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Nissan Stadium
Address: 1 Titans Way
Nashville, TN 37213
Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Nashville Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
Check out the track preview Donnie "Roto Moto" Southers did with Shane McElrath.
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Nashville Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Nashville, Tennessee.
Saturday, April 29, 2023