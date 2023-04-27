By now you’re probably familiar with the 250SX Futures races taking place at select rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, but you might not know that the first four races this year have actually served as qualifying event. The top five riders from each main event qualify into the championship finale in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 13. At the finale, the winner of the main event will be the 2023 AMA Supercross Futures Champion and hoist a #1 Championship plate.
Luckily, the Futures main event in New Jersey took place early in the night show, so the race was done and dusted before the weather delay and eventual muddy conditions came through.
Here is what riders had to say about their respective days in New Jersey.
Note: Some quotes are from team press releases, some are from rider social media posts, and some are from the post-race media scrum/post-race interviews. We compiled as many quotes as we could find.
In case you missed what happened in the race, read the full race report from the 250SX Futures main event at the East Rutherford Supercross.
Julien Beaumer | 1st
Beaumer said the following to Mitch Kendra in the media scrum after the race.
Julien Beaumer: It was pretty good. I had a good day yesterday in qualifying, and I just adapted to the track. Today was really good. I got off to a good day. P1 in both qualifying sessions. The main was awesome. I got off to a good start. My bike was insane out of the gate today. I just felt like I wasn’t 100 percent myself in the main and I was a little frustrated with the way I was riding. But to come away with the win, I’m stoked.
Racer X: Just talk us through that last turn there with Daxton Bennick coming in hot.
Julien Beaumer: I opened up and there was a lapper in-between us. I made a split decision move to go to the left of him and I left the door wide open. I heard his bike and I saw his wheels come sliding up and I was like, I’m leaning, and this might be a rough ride. But he was cool about it. Didn’t push it in too hard, and [I] came out with the win.
It seems like everybody in the Futures or the most part has been kind of racing each other clean. You guys high-fived afterwards. Was there any congrats or anything? What was that exchange like with you guys?
Yeah, we both just said good job to each other and that he’s riding great. He was definitely faster than me tonight. I need to go back and rewatch the race and see what I need to improve on.
Heading into the finale, the starts have been pretty good. Like you said, the laps haven’t been perfect, but you’ve been having yourself in clean air which has helped a lot. What are your expectations and thoughts heading into the finale?
Thoughts into the finale is I’m just going to go back these next, I think we have four weeks until then, so going to go back and work on the things that need to change and try to get off to another good start and maybe pull a bigger lead this time.
After that, just Loretta Lynn’s prep and moving into outdoors training a little bit?
Yeah. Right after Salt Lake I’ll get back on outdoors and then we’ll go into Loretta’s prep. We’ll see if maybe we’ll ride the last couple nationals, depending on how Loretta’s goes.
Daxton Bennick | 2nd
Bennick said the following in a Yamaha press release:
“Qualifying was a little rough for me, but I knew I had to make it count in the main event. I didn’t put myself in a great spot off the start, but I charged really hard. I caught up to second, and I closed in on the leader. I almost had it! I went to send it, but I just came up a little short. I felt like I rode really well, though, and I’m looking forward to the finale in Salt Lake.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“Lucky for Dax, he got to run his main before the rain hit. He found himself around fifth off the start and was able to get into third fast. He had some very good creative lines that had him running some of the fastest laps of the race and got into second on the last lap, and was in contention for the win. A last-turn-pass attempt didn’t work out and landed him second on the podium. Overall, it was a great race for him as he showed great speed and determination to win! We are excited for the final Futures round in Salt Lake.”
Ryder DiFrancesco | 3rd
DiFrancesco said the following in a Kawasaki press release:
“It’s great to be getting this experience on these tracks and I’m glad we got our race in before the rain came so we could get some clean laps. Those guys raced hard, and the pace was high, so I just focused on nailing my laps with consistent runs through the whoops and avoiding any costly mistakes. I want to be fighting for the win always, but it’s nice to have another podium and to keep building from the SX Futures experience.”
Casey Cochran | 4th
Cochran posted on Instagram:
“P4 in New Jersey, felt good on the bike all day just didn’t execute in the main. Ready to put in some work for SLC 🤙🏻”
Mark Fineis | 5th
Fineis said the following in the media scrum after the race.
Racer X: Walk us through your night here tonight.
Mark Fineis: The bike was so fast. I haven’t really been training on a super-fast bike and my race bike here kind of wheelied out of the gate. I had to double clutch it and was dang near last. Had to make my way through the pack. Was playing tic-tac-toe with everybody the first two laps. People were falling into me, smashing me, T-boning. It was pretty scary, but I got into fifth and started to gain third and fourth, but there was just not enough time. I had the speed to run up to get podium position, but just not enough time.
This was your second Futures event? Your first one was the last one in Arizona?
Yes, that’s correct.
So, what was the difference between the Arizona track versus this track?
It’s kind of the same. I don’t really know. I’ve got kind of short-term memory loss when it comes to races. I do it and then forget about it and onto the next. Kind of look forward, don’t look back kind of deal.
You’ve been training at ClubMX, right?
Yes, with the whole ClubMX team. Can’t say enough good things about that place. Real good environment. Jeremy Martin and Enzo [Lopes] kind of mentor me a little bit. Brandon Haas [team owner] is the trainer. Real good place.
You’ve been there the last couple of months or just getting ready for the spring stuff? How long have you been there for?
I’ve kind of been on and off there since 2016. I go there a few months out of the year every year. I’ll be there until Loretta’s and maybe a little after to do some pro national training.
How old are you?
I’m 17 years old.
Obviously you’re doing the Futures finale next. Loretta’s prep after that?
Yeah, as soon as the last Futures round is done, we’re hopping on motocross and getting down to work.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I’d just like to thank my mom and dad and the ClubMX team, Orange Brigade, GasGas, Dunlop, and everyone else that backs me up.
Jyire Mitchell | 6th
Mitchell posted on Instagram:
“6th. Disappointed in my riding after big mistakes but we move🤷🏾♂️ S/O everyone pulled up n hmu❤️🔥🇧🇲 @supercrossfutures #supercrosslive #supercross”
Tyler Stepek | 7th
Stepek posted on Instagram:
“Got the final 2 points for my SX pro license✅ It was such an awesome experience racing under the lights in front of a bunch of people. I had a pretty good start but made a mistake and dropped back a few spots. Big thanks to @jm_247 for helping me both days and also big thank you to @stapesracing for getting me an amazing supercross setting that was working so good especially when the track broke down.
@supercrossfutures
Thank you everyone that helps me out and makes this possible!”
Trevor Colip | 8th
Colip said the following in the media scrum after the race.
Racer X: Walk us through your day here in Supercross Futures.
Trevor Colip: It was really cool. I started off in free practice just flowing, learning the track some more. Then qualifying went well. Then I got a really good start in the main event. Unfortunately, I made a mistake and went back to 15th. But, I made as many passes as I could and learned a lot from this weekend.
You've done a couple of these now, right?
Yes, this was my third one.
So looking into the finale, what would your goals be for this final round?
I really want to get onto the podium in the final round. We’re going to be working hard on and off the track these couple weeks. I look to podium on the final round.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I just want to thank everybody who has been helping me get to these races. Renen gear, 6D, EKS Brand, SSR, Babbitt’s, Hammer Nutrition, and all the people who are behind me helping me.
Avery Long | 9th
Long said the following in the media scrum after the race.
Racer X: Walk us through your day here at the Supercross Futures event.
Avery Long: It was good. Started out a little slow, built and progressed and the day went on. Main event came and got a good start. Got kind of tangled up in that incident before the mechanics’ area, but it is what it is. I came from last to ninth. I rode hard. There’s not much you can do in six laps, but I did my best.
I saw you go down and a couple of guys and it was just chaos and nowhere to go. Like you said, just kept charging. Were you pretty happy with that result? Going down, were you happy with getting through the pack like you did?
Yeah, for sure. I was happy with my riding. My lap times obviously got better as the moto went on. I think my fastest lap was the last lap. I was riding good. Just had that little incident on the first lap. But I think if that wouldn’t have happened, I would have had a really good night.
This was your second Futures event, right?
Yup.
You’ll do the finale, and then Loretta’s prep or what’s next after that?
Yeah. Right now I’m at ClubMX working with Brandon and everybody there. Loving it there. They’re helping me a lot. Get done with supercross and keep working on that. Then just start outdoor prep, getting ready for Loretta’s and see where that takes me.
So you’re new to ClubMX. What’s it like being there? How long have you been at Club now? What’s that process like everything between living there and just training there and everything?
I moved to Club after spring nationals. I love it there. Everybody was super welcoming when I got there. Everybody is super nice. They just make me feel like I’m at home. I couldn’t appreciate them any more.
Anything else you’d like to add about the weekend or anything moving forward?
No. I’m just grateful that these guys put on this thing. This is super awesome experience for everybody just to learn how the whole race day goes.
Evan Ferry | 10th
Ferry posted on Instagram:
“WHAT A NIGHT! Super fortunate to be able to race under the lights last weekend the crowd was next level🤙🏼! Unfortunately came together with another rider first lap, but charged through with twisted handlebars to a top 10 finish from the back! See everyone in Salt Lake City💪🏼😈 #SupercrossLive #SupercrossFutures”
Tyler Mollet | 13th
Mollet posted on Instagram:
“Being 15 yrs old racing in a packed stadium one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced! Felt solid on the track all day and was progressing after each session. Come race time ended up getting a bad start and rode a bit tight. Ended up missing the top 10 by a couple spots, but taking away mostly positives from the weekend. Can’t wait to do it again in Salt Lake! I would also like to thank @p1mgmt and @namura_invictusspeedcrew for helping me get out there to race.”
Derek Leatherman | 14th
Leatherman posted on Instagram:
“Well Met Life was a crazy experience! Honestly not to disappointed in my riding considering I never did a lap of SX coming into this race! I can go on and on but at the end of the day it was a hell of an experience!”
Kaeden Lewis | 16th
Lewis posted on Instagram:
“New Jersey @supercrossfutures was a blast! Felt much more comfortable and qualified 15th going into the night show. got a decent start and was running inside the top 10 for about half the race, got hit by another rider and made some mistakes which cost me some spots and ended with a p16. made a lot of progress since Glendale but still a lot of work to do! back to the grind🤙🏼 Huge thanks to everyone who supports me”
Lucas Geistler | 19th
Geistler posted on Instagram:
"East Rutherford, New Jersey✅
over the last weekend, I learned a lot, and I was glad that I was able to get a chance to participate in the event. So all I can say is that I’m gonna keep working hard and hopefully have a chance like this again. 🙏🏻"
Jason Dragonetti| 22nd
Dragonetti posted on Instagram:
“What an awesome time racing supercross in my hometown! I want to thank @phasemotoco for the fresh gear all weekend and for being my mechanic! Hans you’re the man and I appreciate you a ton! My @bdr_racing_suspension was dialed all day and my @primetimedesigns_ graphics kept me looking🔥 Steven Senter with all the help with the truck and bikes and Todd from @tlrperf for building me a 🚀 of a motor. I wouldn’t be here without you so huge thank you!
Friday during qualifying I got wheel spin before the sx triple and ended up casing it super hard. I’ve had little to no movement in my right wrist since then and my hand would go numb while riding. Tried to tough it out and ended up making the night show. Saturday still had no strength or movement in my wrist but did the best we could. Had a mechanical issue during the main event too where my bike kept shutting off and losing power so it made it super difficult to even get around the track. I wanna thank everyone that supports me that helped me get to where I’m at today! Also it was a blast meeting everyone in the pits and sign some autographs! Y’all are the best!”