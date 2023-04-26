Mud Max’s First

Max Anstie earned his maiden AMA Supercross win at the East Rutherford Supercross over the weekend. The Fire Power Parts Honda Racing rider becomes only the fifth different rider to earn a 250SX main event win this season. Anstie becomes the 121st different rider to claim a 125/250SX main event in AMA Supercross history, with his maiden win coming in his 24th career 250SX main event start.

Barcia's Sixth

Justin Barcia earned his first win of the 2023 season—his sixth 450SX win, and his first since the 2021 Houston 1 Supercross.

Barcia becomes the fifth different 450SX race winner so far this season. We have had five straight seasons of having five different winners in 17 rounds, as the 2018 season saw only four different winners. Will we see another different winner in the final three rounds and see our first six-winner season since 2015? Or will the five riders that have won this season win the final three rounds?