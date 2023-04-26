During the weather delay at the East Rutherford Supercross, 450SX riders took shelter in the pits. Once the riders lined up for the 250SX East/West Showdown main event, the 450SX riders were able to watch the 250cc race from the tunnel, scoping out the track condition and the race lines. With no sighting lap for either main event, once the gate dropped riders were experiencing the changed track for the first time. But that did not stop the field from roaring down the starting straight and attacking the course.

Typically a great starter, Kevin Moranz used another one of his great starts to get inside the top ten early. While navigating through the conditions and the mud coming off the riders all around him, Moranz was counting the fingers on his mechanic’s hands in order to see where he was! His mechanic, Kris Fagala, ecstatically held up his fingers, signaling to his rider his positioning in the field: Moranz was running in eighth behind Shane McElrath. Late in the race when Fredrik Noren went down in the whoops, this bumped both McElrath (now sixth) and Moranz (now seventh) up one spot each. McElrath and Moranz held on for new career best finishes.

With the race ending a few hours late and rain continuing to fall well into the night, we did not catch many riders in the post-race media scrum. However, I ran into Moranz in an empty parking lot after the race. Soaking wet, standing with his gear bag in the rain, he was still pumped on his result. But he was stuck without a ride back to his hotel! So at about 1:10 a.m. local time, Moranz and I hopped into my rental car, busted out a quick interview and got the #80 back to his hotel safely.

Racer X: Walk us through your day here in East Rutherford.

Kevin Moranz: [Laughs] Man, it was wild. Get through qualifying and whatever. That’s not the exciting stuff. The exciting stuff, ended up with a good heat start, fifth or sixth, ended up seventh in the heat again for the second time in a row, and the fifth time in a row transferring straight from the heat, which is huge. Big step forward from last year. Getting away from those LCQ’s is ideal. Then when it was game time to go main event, the stadium was cleared. Everything was postponed. Rain was coming in. Storms, lightning… We didn’t know if we were going to race. It was downpouring for a solid hour, hour and a half. Then we go racing, man. And it was wild. I got off to a good start, thank goodness. Got one of my Kevin Moranz starts! I knew I was going to slide off the gate. So, everybody revved, had their RPM’s up pretty high. I kept mine a little bit lower because I knew I was going to spin, especially with obviously I have the timing and the finesse of the clutch down, so if I did it my normal way, I knew I was going to spin. So I just kind of relaxed a little bit, got a good jump and then drove. Then I knew I was top ten-ish at the beginning. I got passed by like four dudes, so I was like, I don't know where I’m at. People were going down. I was all over the place. I looked up at my mechanic, and there was obviously no pit board because of the rain. I see single-digit numbers on his hands, like seventh and eighth. I’m like, no way!