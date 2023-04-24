The East Rutherford Supercross was quite an interesting day. The first 250SX East/West Showdown of the year was set to be interesting anyway, but then a weather delay—and thunderstorms—came in and completely changed the scenes, as both the 250SX and 450SX main events were complete muddy messes. Well, when the gates dropped and the riders roared down the start straight for the first time in those conditions, it was the all-white Honda CRF250R of Max Anstie out front! Anstie did his best to keep his bike clean, as he stayed in the race lead from the gate drop to the white flag—although the race win was almost stolen from the #63 by a charging Jett Lawrence in the whoops section on the final lap!

With two turns to go, Anstie got enough breathing room to seal his first ever AMA Supercross main event win. Anstie is known as a good mud rider, but he had to get a good start in order to showcase those skills. He did just that.

The ride was also a huge night for the Fire Power Parts Honda Racing as Anstie’s win was the Australian-based team’s first AMA Supercross race win as well. Moments before the press conference, I caught up with Anstie to get his take on the wild night of racing.

Racer X: Let’s just start off real quick with the break. Obviously, nobody has really experienced that before. What was that like for you? What did you do? Were you trying to stay warm in case we race, or just sit down and relax? Walk us through your night here.

Max Anstie: We obviously had basically an hour where everyone was just sitting down there chilling. It was definitely interesting. We were just watching the rain fall down making the track worse and worse and worse. [Laughs] You’ve just got to refocus when the goggles and the helmet go on. The mechanics were making adjustments to the bike to make sure it didn’t blow up in the rain. [Laughs] I’m obviously really happy. We did what we did, and we came away with the win. It’s unbelievable.