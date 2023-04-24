Obviously pretty pumped with your riding. You have mentioned wanting to get the starts. You got a pretty decent start up there. But to be able to do it against the whole 250cc class, is that extra confidence knowing that you rode really well, and it was against everybody?

Yeah. My start was really good, but Coty Schock was on my left and then I think he couldn’t stop the bike, so he wouldn’t turn. Otherwise we would have been I think second and third on the start, but I was like seventh because of that. To be fifth in the showdown is super good. I’m third in points now, which is awesome for me.

Obviously, you guys didn’t do a sight lap, so when you’re going out for the first lap, is it just trying to hit the higher sides of the track?

Yeah, the higher the berm the better because of the mud. But you don’t know what to expect, especially on the triples and the finish line. You just follow the leader, I guess. To be honest, I don't know who was in the lead and how he did hit it, because he didn’t know how it was. But then I saw the guys in front of me doing the finish line. I’m like, "Okay, I have to hit this." Then the triple, same thing. But then once we started doing a few more laps, we created some lines, and it was not too bad.

Mike just said you guys did a little bit of bike prep knowing it was going to be muddy and stuff. What was your approach with the goggles situation? Any bike changes with prepping for the mud?

Yeah. Cam [Callaghan, mechanic], Tyler [Morgan, mechanic], and the boys did really good work with the bike and preparing for the mud, as well as my helmet with the lenses here up top, the visor. I went from seven tear-offs to a roll-off. So that changed a lot. But we put some stuff on the tire to go to the line so we could keep the tires clean. Some bike work with some tape for the water I guess and the mud.

Same tire you had been on all day and everything?

Yeah. A lot of work went on and I couldn’t thank the boys enough for it.