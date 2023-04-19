Results Archive
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Grant Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Mason Semmens
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun Apr 30
Articles
Full Schedule

Bobby Piazza Penalized at Atlanta SX, Suspended 1 Race & Placed on 6-Month Probation

April 19, 2023 1:30pm | by:
Privateer racers are constantly looking for new ways to earn money in order to go racing. Bobby Piazza has been providing fans with a unique experience at supercross races, charging money in exchange for fans to rev his race bike in the pits. He has been doing this for a few weeks and fans have seemed to enjoy the experience. This weekend, Piazza was asked to stop the revving, as from what we've heard it was extremely loud in the Atlanta pits, plus, fans revving the bike could pose a safety hazard on the off chance the bike accidentally gets knocked into gear.

This weekend's issue, though, was not just that Piazza was revving the bike. The situation escalated as Piazza was seen arguing back with security after he was told to stop. Piazza posted a video of his interactions on his social media. Now, the AMA has provided a penalty to the #637—a one-race suspension for Piazza at this weekend’s East Rutherford SX as well as a six-month probationary period. The penalty has been handed out with the violation of being “actions detrimental to sport.” Note, the penalty is not for his revving experience in exchange for money, but instead because of his actions with the security when approached. 

Piazza posted the video below on Instagram on Monday. 

Here is the post-race penalty report from the AMA.

2023 Atlanta SX post-race penalty report
2023 Atlanta SX post-race penalty report AMA
Here is Piazza interacting with fans before the altercation with an official. Again, Piazza was not penalized for having these interactions with fans, but because he was asked to stop and fought back agains the official asking him to stop. The AMA saw his interaction with the official as
🚨CANCELLED🚨 Where to even start? Week in and out it’s a different problem with not only me but other privateers. I feel the problem is nobody will stand up and speak. Bike rev is for the fans the enjoyment and happiness it brings to people. I do this for you guys and myself bc I love it! “They” came up aggressively and made me feel like a criminal bc of whatever power trip they’re on. I wouldn’t be racing if I didn’t do bike rev it cost around 2k just to get to each race YOU guys keep me going the support is unreal. So much more then them just shutting us down behind the scenes but I’ll leave it at that. Most act like there too good for everybody in this sport but I’m as real as it gets heart an soul! Waiting on a call to see what’s next.

Piazza posted the following video on Tuesday, prior to the penalty being publicized. In this video he says the issue was not the AMA nor Feld Motor Sports, but the security with the series.

