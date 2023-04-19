Ken Roczen to Appear on Fox & Friends on Thursday, April 20, at 8:50 a.m. Eastern

Tune in live tomorrow, Thursday, April 20 at 8:50 a.m. EDT/5:50 a.m. PDT on Fox News to watch Ken Roczen's interview on Fox & Friends.

The German native will join the weekday morning news show to talk about his supercross season. Roczen picked up his third podium finish of the season at the round 13 Atlanta Supercross over the weekend. The #94 is one of only four different riders to earn a 450SX main event win this season and he sits fifth in the 450SX standings entering this weekend’s round 14 East Rutherford Supercross.