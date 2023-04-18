Monster Energy Returns as "Official Energy Drink" of Pro Motocross

The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

Monster Energy Continues Premier-Level Support for 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Global Beverage Giant Returns as “Official Energy Drink” of American Motocross

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With less than 50 days until the first gate drop of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the continued partnership with global beverage powerhouse Monster Energy ahead of the new season. As the “Official Energy Drink” of American motocross, the iconic and infamous green “Monster Claw” will be a fixture at all 11 Nationals and will bring an enhanced fan experience to the sport’s premier motocross championship, further complemented by an all-star lineup of athletes on the track.

“There’s simply no denying that for more than two decades Monster Energy has provided an unprecedented level of support to off-road motorcycle racing that has helped elevate the sport’s presence and popularity on the global scale,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Today, motocross and Monster Energy essentially go hand in hand and that relationship has established a unique and indelible legacy that has ultimately benefited everyone in the industry, whether you’re a fan, a racer, a manufacturer, a team owner, a promoter, or a business. That’s a truly special distinction to have and we’re privileged to have such a dedicated and passionate partner in Monster Energy as a premier sponsor of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.”