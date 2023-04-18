Monster Energy Returns as "Official Energy Drink" of Pro Motocross
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
Monster Energy Continues Premier-Level Support for 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Global Beverage Giant Returns as “Official Energy Drink” of American Motocross
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With less than 50 days until the first gate drop of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the continued partnership with global beverage powerhouse Monster Energy ahead of the new season. As the “Official Energy Drink” of American motocross, the iconic and infamous green “Monster Claw” will be a fixture at all 11 Nationals and will bring an enhanced fan experience to the sport’s premier motocross championship, further complemented by an all-star lineup of athletes on the track.
“There’s simply no denying that for more than two decades Monster Energy has provided an unprecedented level of support to off-road motorcycle racing that has helped elevate the sport’s presence and popularity on the global scale,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Today, motocross and Monster Energy essentially go hand in hand and that relationship has established a unique and indelible legacy that has ultimately benefited everyone in the industry, whether you’re a fan, a racer, a manufacturer, a team owner, a promoter, or a business. That’s a truly special distinction to have and we’re privileged to have such a dedicated and passionate partner in Monster Energy as a premier sponsor of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.”
Monster’s on-site presence at the races is second-to-none and the augmented activation in the sponsor village, the paddock, and the racetrack will be a cornerstone of its support for the 2023 season. Additionally, its hugely popular digital content arm will continue to produce captivating behind-the-scenes content, taking fans behind the scenes and deeper into the storylines of the championship as it unfolds.
“For more than 20 years Monster Energy has been the biggest advocate for motocross and we remain committed to elevating the sport as much as possible, both through our support of the world’s biggest racing series and the teams and athletes that make this one of most the exciting motorsports on the planet,” said Dave Gowland, Vice President, Motorsports Marketing, Monster Energy. “The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is the foundation of American motocross and is integral to our continued push to shine the spotlight on off-road motorcycle racing. We’re also extremely passionate fans and cannot wait to see what the 2023 season has in store this summer.”
On the starting gate this summer will be a star-studded lineup set to carry the Monster Energy flag into action on the most hallowed grounds in motocross. A dynamic lineup of established veterans, rising stars, and the most promising young talent in the sport will be headlined by reigning and four-time 450 Class Champion Eli Tomac and 2021 titleholder Dylan Ferrandis at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. The 450 Class will also feature 2022 championship runner-up Chase Sexton at Team Honda HRC and the Nationals-winning duo at Monster Energy Kawasaki, Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo. In the 250 Class, a formidable group will have championship aspirations at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, led by perennial contender Justin Cooper as well as reigning Rookie of the Year Levi Kitchen, Stilez Robertson, Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, and top rookie prospect Haiden Deegan. The storied Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad will be anchored by the breakout rider from 2022, Jo Shimoda, as well as Austin Forkner, Seth Hammaker, and Cameron McAdoo, along with rookies Ryder DiFrancesco and Jett Reynolds. Rounding things out is Team Honda HRC rookie Chance Hymas.
The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, presented by AMA Pro Racing, will commence on Saturday, May 27, from Southern California’s Fox Raceway. The 11-round campaign will travel to 10 different states, with visits to iconic venues like Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, RedBud MX, The Wick 338, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Unadilla MX, Budds Creek Motocross Park, and Ironman Raceway.
