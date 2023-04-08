Results Archive
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ruy Barbosa
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Switzerland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Arnaud Tonus
  2. Xylian Ramella
  3. Alain Schafer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. David Braceras
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Glendale
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
East Rutherford
Sat Apr 22
Articles
Full Schedule

O’Neal Releases Limited Edition Prodigy Gear Collection

April 8, 2023 11:00am | by:
O’Neal Releases Limited Edition Prodigy Gear Collection

The following press release is from O’Neal:

Since 1970 we have worked tirelessly to design, develop and create products that provide consumers with safety and protection. Admittedly, sometimes the design process carries with it some restraint as we have to provide products within a budget to successfully compete in a competitive market. What happens when your best designers grab the check book? What happens when you develop and produce a product with zero restraint? No limits. No budgets to adhere to. Simply making the absolute best product possible with no expense spared?

  • ON_23_JERSEY_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLACK_BACK O’Neal
  • ON_23_JERSEY_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLACK_FRONT O’Neal
  • ON_23_JERSEY_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLUE_BACK O’Neal
  • ON_23_JERSEY_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLUE_FRONT O’Neal
  • ON_23_PANT_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLACK_BACK O’Neal
  • ON_23_PANT_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLACK_FRONT O’Neal
  • ON_23_PANT_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLUE_BACK O’Neal
  • ON_23_PANT_PRODIGY_FIVETHREE_BLUE_FRONT O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLACK_BACK_EU O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLACK_BACK_US O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLACK_FRONT_EU O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLACK_FRONT_US O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLUE_BACK_EU O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLUE_BACK_US O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLUE_FRONT_EU O’Neal
  • ON_24_FULLBODY_PRODIGY_BLUE_FRONT_US O’Neal

Prodigy V.24 - Jersey

  • Our most advanced jersey ever, featuring the All-New “4-Cell” Performance Fabric with four-way stretch.
  • Silicone-lined edge, laser-cut venting on the upper chest, upper arms, and obliques for added cooling.
  • Stich-less welded seams on arms.
  • One of the lightest jerseys at only 7 ounces (size L).
  • Closed cell four-way stretch vented panel falls on the entire back to allow maximum movement.
  • Infinity cuff / cuffless and infinity collar lined with stretch tape for maximum comfort.
  • Extended tail with cooling mesh.
  • Clear silicone printing on lower back to help keep jersey tucked in.
  • Closed cell vented keeps you cool under the forearms, shoulders, under-arms, and tail.

Prodigy V.24 – Pant

  • Durable and lightweight denier fabrics with carefully integrated stretch panels
  • Ergonomic pre-curved leg design conforms to the ideal riding position
  • Lightweight rubber patches at knee with integrated air-intake for cooling
  • Silicone Lined edge, laser cut perforation in critical areas keeping you cool and dry
  • 360-degree adjustable belt keeps pants in place
  • External hidden zippered hip pocket
  • Silicone printing on the inner waistband with soft feel technology
  • Genuine Drum Dyed leather inner knee protection, with padded knee area
  • 900 denier rear saddle with Quilted cross-stitched seat padding for added comfort and grip
  • Triple stitched in critical areas for durability
  • Unique 3D brand incorporation
  • Ultra-soft no pull half liner, stops at the knee
  • 4-way-stretch knees with 2-way stretch calves, sized for knee brace compatibility

Visit oneal.com for more information.

Read Now
June 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now