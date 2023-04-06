After a weekend off, we're ready to get back to racing this weekend in Glendale! Before we do, let's check out some of the key moments from Seattle two weeks ago as we dissect Kevin Moranz grabbing the holeshot, Eli Tomac using unique lines in the main event as well as blitzing the whoops to make passes, and what happened that caused Chase Sexton to crash out of the lead.

We also dive into Jett Lawrence and Cameron McAdoo crashing into each other in the heat race, Pierce Brown going down in the first turn, Stilez Robertson having a big one, and Jett Lawrence giving himself a thumbs down despite winning the main event.

Film: Tom Journet & Feld Motor Sports

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

