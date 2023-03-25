Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Today is the 11th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well, it's wet, though it might no0t end up being much of a mudder tonight. Some rain persisted overnight and the tarps were finally lifted off the track this morning early to reveal some water in the low-lying areas. But that might be the worst it gets as no more rain is expected to fall throughout today and the track should only wear in more as the day goes on. Hopefully we end up with a solid racetrack by the evening.

As for the storylines, Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb enters tonight with a three point lead in the championship over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac. Honda HRC's Chase Sexton won last week in Detroit but was penalized seven points after jumping on the red cross flag which pushed him down to 17 points back in the championship entering Seattle. Many other riders like Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, and more have shown race winning speed of late making this 450SX class very interesting as we begin the homestretch of the championship.

The 250SX West class is back in action this weekend after a little over a month off going back to mid-February when they last raced in Oakland. Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence has a commanding lead over Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo, but perhaps a tricky track tonight could shake things up.

Practice will begin shortly and then we'll roll right into qualifying where you can watch Race Day Live and eventually the main broadcast this evening. View the full broadcast schedule below. Let's get going in the PNW!