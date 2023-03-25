Welcome to Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from the press box of Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Today is the 11th round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season and right here is where you can follow the action. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Well, it's wet, though it might no0t end up being much of a mudder tonight. Some rain persisted overnight and the tarps were finally lifted off the track this morning early to reveal some water in the low-lying areas. But that might be the worst it gets as no more rain is expected to fall throughout today and the track should only wear in more as the day goes on. Hopefully we end up with a solid racetrack by the evening.
As for the storylines, Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb enters tonight with a three point lead in the championship over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac. Honda HRC's Chase Sexton won last week in Detroit but was penalized seven points after jumping on the red cross flag which pushed him down to 17 points back in the championship entering Seattle. Many other riders like Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, Justin Barcia, Jason Anderson, and more have shown race winning speed of late making this 450SX class very interesting as we begin the homestretch of the championship.
The 250SX West class is back in action this weekend after a little over a month off going back to mid-February when they last raced in Oakland. Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence has a commanding lead over Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Cameron McAdoo, but perhaps a tricky track tonight could shake things up.
Practice will begin shortly and then we'll roll right into qualifying where you can watch Race Day Live and eventually the main broadcast this evening. View the full broadcast schedule below. Let's get going in the PNW!
Free Practice
As the first set of practices hit the track, it was apparent the track would be totally fine. It was a little wet in some spots, but the tops of the jumps were essentially dry. Pierce Brown was the man setting the early pace when the A group finally hit the track as he became the first rider into the 55-second range all day.
The times continues to drop down as the main lines started becoming the triple-triple to end both long rhythm sections. Cameron McAdoo momentarily took the top time away from Brown, but Brown fired back with a 54.1 as the flag waved to end free practice on top.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Pierce Brown
|54.174
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|54.280
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|54.631
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|55.092
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|55.540
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|55.664
|7
|Max Vohland
|55.670
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|56.144
|9
|Robbie Wageman
|56.621
|10
|Derek Drake
|57.002
The 450 A group hit the track next and some of the corners were really starting to get some deep ruts. Eli Tomac shot out in front of everyone early on and looked solid throughout the whole session.
Chase Sexton waited until the very end to put his best lap down and it was enough to go fastest. Cooper Webb had a small tip over in the 90-degree corner after the first rhythm section and then Grant Harlan went down in the second rhythm section after the finish line with Chase Marquier, but that was the only real incidents of the session. Sexton’s 53.8 was enough in the end to stay on top.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Chase Sexton
|53.865
|2
|Eli Tomac
|53.890
|3
|Jason Anderson
|54.375
|4
|Justin Barcia
|54.593
|5
|Christian Craig
|54.967
|6
|Dean Wilson
|55.253
|7
|Ken Roczen
|55.688
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|55.743
|9
|Josh Hill
|56.140
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|56.571
First Qualifying Sessions
A lot of track work went down between sessions as there was no C group practice or qualifying and it gave the track crew the opportunity to completely clean up all of the berms. When the 250A group hit the track for their first set of qualifying, the lap times immediately were going much lower than free practice.
Jett Lawrence was the man to beat throughout the session as he laid down a 52.257 in the end to go fastest. Derek Kelley went down pretty hard in the whoops halfway through the session but was eventually able to get back up and ride back to the mechanics area by himself.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|10:04.799
|52.257
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:38.909
|53.167
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|10:14.559
|53.616
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|11:14.834
|53.822
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|11:09.585
|53.823
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
Chase Sexton led the field around for the first set of 450A qualifying moments later and also set the pace with a 52.429. Tomac and Sexton continued to shuffle the top spot around through the middle of the session as Sexton went down to a 52.249 but then Tomac laid down a 52.065 to jump to the top.
The track seemed to have a couple spots that were critical to putting a lap together and it wasn’t so much about the rhythm lanes or the whoops as much as it was nailing the corner going into the first rhythm section and the corner before the sand. Tomac’s time would hold on for the top position in the end.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|10:51.352
|52.065
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|10:30.243
|52.249
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:53.087
|52.884
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Barcia
|10:42.965
|52.902
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Christian Craig
|10:21.529
|53.065
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 450
Second Qualifying Sessions
The final qualifying session of the day saw a great track as the long break between qualifying not only allowed a lot of work on the track but also the sun had come out which was really drying out some parts of the track that were still soggy and soft.
Right away as the 250A guys hit the track, the best times of the day started flying in. A handful of guys found their way into the 51’s which was led by Jett Lawrence’s 51.312. Jett actually put a few 51-second range lap times in as he had a half second in hand over Hampshire and Levi Kitchen who were both on a 51.8.
Lawrence again lowered his time right as the checkered flag waved to go down to a 51.027 in the end, which was more than enough to qualify P1 in the 250SX class.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|10:10.432
|51.027
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|10:57.153
|51.839
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|10:54.319
|51.841
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|
Carson Mumford
|10:06.415
|52.286
|Simi Valley, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|5
|Cameron McAdoo
|10:56.216
|52.309
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
After that it was time for the last 450A qualifying session of the day as the riders practiced their start going into the night and Chase Sexton led the field around again. Adam Cianciarulo was the fastest man early on laying down a 51.1 but Chase Sexton found his groove around halfway through the session to put in a 50.704 and become the first rider all day to dip into the 50’s.
Eli Tomac didn’t seem too comfortable in this second session and even was doing a completely different rhythm than the triple on-off-three-two-one line in the first rhythm section as he went roll-over table-three-three-one and it seemed to be a little bit slower. When he finally got a solid lap in, he was only able to jump to fifth fastest which is where he would stay.
Sexton’s time stayed on top the rest of the session as Cianciarulo’s 51.191 was the closest rider to Sexton behind him. Sexton rolls into the night show with P1 in qualifying in the end.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|10:25.719
|50.704
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|10:40.096
|51.191
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Jason Anderson
|10:41.943
|51.621
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Barcia
|10:05.753
|51.718
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|5
|Eli Tomac
|10:30.440
|51.933
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F