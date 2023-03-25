Pivotal. Decisive. Momentous. Every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has the potential be all of those things, but the stakes were especially high in Seattle. With the series well into its second half, and Cooper Webb holding the points lead, the Pacific Northwest presented an important opportunity for Eli Tomac to put an end to Webb’s budding breakaway, and for Chase Sexton to start clawing his way back toward the front after incurring a seven-point penalty in Detroit. Conversely, it was also a chance for Webb to strengthen his grip on the title. So, which, if any, of these happened? Let’s dive into this week’s Saturday Night Live for a closer look.
First, despite the threat of rain and what could have been an insanely nasty track that had the potential to deliver huge points swings, there was no breakaway in the points. In fact, things somehow got even tighter! After starting the main event somewhat slowly for the first few laps and losing spots to Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, and Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac dropped the hammer and motored his way back into second place and took advantage of a crash from Chase Sexton, who was leading, to take over the lead and go on to seize his 50th career 450SX win, tying him with James Stewart on the all-time win list.
“Losing points two weeks in a row, it’s not fun,” Tomac said afterward when asked if he felt a sense of urgency to win after giving up points to Webb for two straight rounds. “Either way though, we were so close anyway. It’s good to not lose for a third week in a row, it was a good bounce back for us.”
Tomac is now tied for the points lead with Webb, which is absolutely incredible, especially this late in the season. Soak it in people, this championship is as tight as it gets! Tomac also acknowledged tying Stewart’s record, but admitted his focus remains on his points battle with Webb.
“It’s special, but we’re obviously neck-and-neck right now, and I’ve got to stay focused on that.
Finishing second was Webb, who simply wasn’t able to keep pace with Tomac as the race wore on, and nearly found himself in a battle royale with Justin Barcia on the final lap.
“I could tell he was riding well and was getting me there at the end,” Webb said of Barcia’s late-race charge that nearly saw the two clash on the last lap. “I was struggling at the end, the track changed quite a bit and some of my lines seemed to go away. I was definitely being a little conservative and then I saw he was catching me so I had to kind of get going again. I was able to hold him off, it was a good fight.”
Webb also admitted feeling frustration that he wasn’t able to stay in the battle with Tomac.
“When you’re in a certain window, which I thought I was at one point, to contend and you don’t do that, it’s a bit of a bummer,” Webb said. “I made a lot of mistakes late, and I was bummed on that. It’s tough. Eli is such a good, strong competitor. I was in a window where I was close enough to make it happen, and he started doing that whoop line and I should have picked up on it. I didn’t though and I started making some mistakes doing my jump line. We’re all competitors, and unless I execute a perfect race you’re always a little bit upset afterward.”
Something Webb wasn’t upset about was his heat race win, in which he bested Sexton and was sure to let him know about it by looking back and breaking out the finger gun as he sailed over the finish line jump ahead of Sexton.
“Yeah, I felt good. I hadn’t won a heat race all year and Chase [Sexton] is good in them. It was just one of those things where maybe I could get him out of whack and lose focus. It seems like it maybe worked.”
Speaking of Sexton, and Webb’s “Maybe it worked,” reference, the Honda HRC rider looked fantastic early in the 450SX main event, but crashed all by himself while leading. As he came into a turn he made a mistake that made it look as though he’d accidentally grabbed a handful of front brake, and went over the bars. Just like that, Sexton threw away another potential win. He wasn’t able to recover well, either, finishing the night in fifth, which puts him 22 points out of the lead.
Rounding out the podium in third, on his birthday no less, was Barcia, who credited an increased level of comfort in recent races for the impressive performances he’s been putting in lately.
"It feels good for sure, and it’s been about four weeks now since we found a good setting on the bike,” Barcia said. “The bike’s good and I’m able to show my potential out there. I feel strong and obviously the speed is there, which feels awesome, because at the beginning of the season I was barely cracking the top ten in qualifying. That was tough, but mentally I stayed strong and the bike is really good right now. I’m just having fun right now.”
Bummer of the night award goes to Kevin Moranz, who holeshot and led for almost a whole lap of the 450SX main before crashing and going off the track all by himself. While leading. Just like that, he went from first to last. There’s always Glendale, Kevin!
In 250 action the championship battle was the opposite of tight—Jett Lawrence led by 20 points. Things were close, however, for second place, as RJ Hampshire led Cameron McAdoo by a single point coming into Seattle.
Seattle - 450SX Main EventMarch 25, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:00.025
|23 Laps
|51.641
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:04.823
|+4.798
|52.016
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Justin Barcia
|21:05.491
|+5.466
|51.713
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:14.746
|+14.721
|52.275
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:17.244
|+17.219
|51.285
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|248
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|248
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|226
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|199
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|199
Unlike in the 450SX Class, the points battle up front wasn’t tight—Jett Lawrence led RJ Hampshire by 20 points coming into the night, but things were tight between Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo, as McAdoo trailed Hampshire by a single point. Hampshire was able to extend that lead by two points in Seattle, by edging McAdoo for second place, but it didn’t come easy, as the two went back and forth several times over the course of the 250SX main event. As the race was drawing to a close Hampshire found himself behind McAdoo on what he thought was the final lap, prompting him to dive in hard and throw his Husqvarna in front of McAdoo in, what he thought, was the final turn of the race, just before the finish line. Well, turns out there was indeed another lap left in the race, but Hampshire was able to keep just enough ground between himself and McAdoo for another lap to avoid confrontation and put two more points on McAdoo.
Stilez Robertson looked like he might just be about to have a breakout right in Seattle when he holesot the race and led for four laps, but unfortunately he got crooked in the whoops and went down, resulting in a DNF on the night.
Nice night for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki fill-in rider Carson Mumford, who took eighth in his first race with the team.
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventMarch 25, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:33.264
|18 Laps
|52.015
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:35.976
|+2.712
|51.909
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:36.479
|+3.215
|52.288
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|16:54.403
|+21.139
|52.705
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Max Vohland
|16:58.594
|+25.330
|53.372
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|127
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|104
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|101
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|83
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|82