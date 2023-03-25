Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Saturday Night Live: Seattle

Saturday Night Live Seattle

March 25, 2023 10:00pm
by:

Pivotal. Decisive. Momentous. Every round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross has the potential be all of those things, but the stakes were especially high in Seattle. With the series well into its second half, and Cooper Webb holding the points lead, the Pacific Northwest presented an important opportunity for Eli Tomac to put an end to Webb’s budding breakaway, and for Chase Sexton to start clawing his way back toward the front after incurring a seven-point penalty in Detroit. Conversely, it was also a chance for Webb to strengthen his grip on the title. So, which, if any, of these happened? Let’s dive into this week’s Saturday Night Live for a closer look.

First, despite the threat of rain and what could have been an insanely nasty track that had the potential to deliver huge points swings, there was no breakaway in the points. In fact, things somehow got even tighter! After starting the main event somewhat slowly for the first few laps and losing spots to Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, and Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac dropped the hammer and motored his way back into second place and took advantage of a crash from Chase Sexton, who was leading, to take over the lead and go on to seize his 50th career 450SX win, tying him with James Stewart on the all-time win list.

Back to business as usual for Eli Tomac.
Back to business as usual for Eli Tomac. Align Media

“Losing points two weeks in a row, it’s not fun,” Tomac said afterward when asked if he felt a sense of urgency to win after giving up points to Webb for two straight rounds. “Either way though, we were so close anyway. It’s good to not lose for a third week in a row, it was a good bounce back for us.”

Tomac is now tied for the points lead with Webb, which is absolutely incredible, especially this late in the season. Soak it in people, this championship is as tight as it gets! Tomac also acknowledged tying Stewart’s record, but admitted his focus remains on his points battle with Webb.

“It’s special, but we’re obviously neck-and-neck right now, and I’ve got to stay focused on that.

Finishing second was Webb, who simply wasn’t able to keep pace with Tomac as the race wore on, and nearly found himself in a battle royale with Justin Barcia on the final lap.

“I could tell he was riding well and was getting me there at the end,” Webb said of Barcia’s late-race charge that nearly saw the two clash on the last lap. “I was struggling at the end, the track changed quite a bit and some of my lines seemed to go away. I was definitely being a little conservative and then I saw he was catching me so I had to kind of get going again. I was able to hold him off, it was a good fight.”

What's better than a little podium champagne on your birthday?
What's better than a little podium champagne on your birthday? Align Media

Webb also admitted feeling frustration that he wasn’t able to stay in the battle with Tomac.

“When you’re in a certain window, which I thought I was at one point, to contend and you don’t do that, it’s a bit of a bummer,” Webb said. “I made a lot of mistakes late, and I was bummed on that. It’s tough. Eli is such a good, strong competitor. I was in a window where I was close enough to make it happen, and he started doing that whoop line and I should have picked up on it. I didn’t though and I started making some mistakes doing my jump line. We’re all competitors, and unless I execute a perfect race you’re always a little bit upset afterward.”

Something Webb wasn’t upset about was his heat race win, in which he bested Sexton and was sure to let him know about it by looking back and breaking out the finger gun as he sailed over the finish line jump ahead of Sexton.

“Yeah, I felt good. I hadn’t won a heat race all year and Chase [Sexton] is good in them. It was just one of those things where maybe I could get him out of whack and lose focus. It seems like it maybe worked.”

The 450SX class is so tight right now both Cooper and Eli Tomac will head into Glendale with red plates on their machines. We have a tie for the 450SX points lead!
The 450SX class is so tight right now both Cooper and Eli Tomac will head into Glendale with red plates on their machines. We have a tie for the 450SX points lead! Align Media

Speaking of Sexton, and Webb’s “Maybe it worked,” reference, the Honda HRC rider looked fantastic early in the 450SX main event, but crashed all by himself while leading. As he came into a turn he made a mistake that made it look as though he’d accidentally grabbed a handful of front brake, and went over the bars. Just like that, Sexton threw away another potential win. He wasn’t able to recover well, either, finishing the night in fifth, which puts him 22 points out of the lead.

Rounding out the podium in third, on his birthday no less, was Barcia, who credited an increased level of comfort in recent races for the impressive performances he’s been putting in lately.

"It feels good for sure, and it’s been about four weeks now since we found a good setting on the bike,” Barcia said. “The bike’s good and I’m able to show my potential out there. I feel strong and obviously the speed is there, which feels awesome, because at the beginning of the season I was barely cracking the top ten in qualifying. That was tough, but mentally I stayed strong and the bike is really good right now. I’m just having fun right now.”

Not how Stilez Robertson wanted his night to end.
Not how Stilez Robertson wanted his night to end. Align Media

Bummer of the night award goes to Kevin Moranz, who holeshot and led for almost a whole lap of the 450SX main before crashing and going off the track all by himself. While leading. Just like that, he went from first to last. There’s always Glendale, Kevin!

In 250 action the championship battle was the opposite of tight—Jett Lawrence led by 20 points. Things were close, however, for second place, as RJ Hampshire led Cameron McAdoo by a single point coming into Seattle.

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

March 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac 21:00.02523 Laps51.641 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb 21:04.823+4.79852.016 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Justin Barcia 21:05.491+5.46651.713 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F
4Jason Anderson 21:14.746+14.72152.275 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5Chase Sexton 21:17.244+17.21951.285 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States248
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States248
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States226
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany199
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States199
Full Standings

Unlike in the 450SX Class, the points battle up front wasn’t tight—Jett Lawrence led RJ Hampshire by 20 points coming into the night, but things were tight between Hampshire and Cameron McAdoo, as McAdoo trailed Hampshire by a single point. Hampshire was able to extend that lead by two points in Seattle, by edging McAdoo for second place, but it didn’t come easy, as the two went back and forth several times over the course of the 250SX main event. As the race was drawing to a close Hampshire found himself behind McAdoo on what he thought was the final lap, prompting him to dive in hard and throw his Husqvarna in front of McAdoo in, what he thought, was the final turn of the race, just before the finish line. Well, turns out there was indeed another lap left in the race, but Hampshire was able to keep just enough ground between himself and McAdoo for another lap to avoid confrontation and put two more points on McAdoo.

Levi Kitchen won his heat race and took sixth in the 250SX main event.
Levi Kitchen won his heat race and took sixth in the 250SX main event. Align Media

Stilez Robertson looked like he might just be about to have a breakout right in Seattle when he holesot the race and led for four laps, but unfortunately he got crooked in the whoops and went down, resulting in a DNF on the night.

Nice night for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki fill-in rider Carson Mumford, who took eighth in his first race with the team.

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

March 25, 2023
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:33.26418 Laps52.015 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 16:35.976+2.71251.909 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Cameron McAdoo 16:36.479+3.21552.288 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4Enzo Lopes 16:54.403+21.13952.705 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Vohland 16:58.594+25.33053.372 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia127
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States104
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States101
4Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States83
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil82
Full Standings
