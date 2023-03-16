Watch: Detroit Supercross Animated Track Map, Preview with Phil Nicoletti
March 16, 2023 5:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra & Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers
Video/images courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
The 2023 Detroit Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on March 18. Take a lap around Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. This will be the tenth 450SX round and the sixth round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
2023 Detroit Supercross track map layout
Check out Donnie Southers’ Detroit Supercross track preview with Phil Nicoletti.