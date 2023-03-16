The following is a Yamaha press release:

Dylan Ferrandis Focused on Returning to Full Fitness

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis continues to work on returning to full fitness from his big crash at the fourth round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Houston, Texas. The Frenchman recently sought further evaluation and has begun a three-week rehabilitation to return to 100% and aims to resume racing before the end of the supercross season. An update on his return will follow at a later date.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager

“Although he was hoping to return sooner, Dylan needed further evaluation and treatment for the injuries he sustained during his crash in Houston. He has started a program to get back to feeling 100% and hopes to be back for the final rounds of the supercross season.”

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“After my crash at Houston and Daytona, I needed further evaluation. I just started a three-week rehab to make sure everything is okay and with the goal to come back in around six weeks.”

Main image by Mitch Kendra