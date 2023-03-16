Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insider takes you behind the scenes of Ken Roczen’s thrilling win in Indianapolis. Jason Weigandt interviews Ken and team manger Larry Brooks about the historic night for Suzuki. The Insiders give there take on who’s hot and not, plus talk about the mutual admiration between Supercross and open-wheel racing competitors. Clinton Fowler comes along in Fowler’s Facts to make us all a little smarter before round 10 in Detroit.

If you missed the first 14 episodes, watch them below.