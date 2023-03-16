Results Archive
Arenacross
Amarillo
Articles
GNCC
Wild Boar
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Lyndon Snodgrass
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Mar 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Ep 15: Blair & Weigandt Review Roczen’s Win with Larry Brooks

March 16, 2023 8:00pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insider takes you behind the scenes of Ken Roczen’s thrilling win in Indianapolis. Jason Weigandt interviews Ken and team manger Larry Brooks about the historic night for Suzuki. The Insiders give there take on who’s hot and not, plus talk about the mutual admiration between Supercross and open-wheel racing competitors. Clinton Fowler comes along in Fowler’s Facts to make us all a little smarter before round 10 in Detroit. 

If you missed the first 14 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider — Episode 14 — Breaking Down Daytona

SMX Insider – Episode 13 – Daytona Preview with Ricky Carmichael 

SMX Insider – Episode 12 – Who's Hot and Who's Not Heading into Arlington

SMX Insider – Episode 11 – Wide-Open Championship – feat. Vanilla Ice

SMX Insider – Episode 10 – James Stewart breaks down Tomac vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 9 – Feat. Justin Brayton

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now