A short chute goes backwards down the start straight and into a 180 left. The finish line jump is next and riders have a tough choice here. The safer, shorter line is to use the flat inside but it will also be difficult to carry momentum through that. Going to the outside berm will be faster but opens the door to block passing or worse. Situational awareness will be critical here as riders need to gauge the distance they have to a following rider.

The finish line jump leads to a single and a netted 180 right. The next section spans the length of the stadium and features the standard small double lead-in to a whoops section. Detroit whoops can vary from big blitzers to rutty jumpers. It will depend on the firmness of the dirt and the angle of the build. Further, the gap and transition in between each whoop can play a big role. The smoother the transition, the easier it is to jump in and out of these. The harsher the angle and tighter the transition, the more difficult it becomes to get both wheels into the sweet spot for jumping.

A 90 right leads to a similar section as Anaheim 2, zig zagging sideways across the start straight. These short chutes don’t often lead to passing but can give riders a chance to breathe and refocus. If passing is on the menu, look for aggressive moves to make it work.

A flat 90 right leads to a few small bumps and then a big double that spans the first corner. Upon landing, riders make a hard left 180 and double back onto the first rhythm lane.

Who’s Hot:

Ken Roczen won his first round of the season and put a smile on the face of anyone wearing a yellow shirt. It was one of the more “feel good” moments in a long time.

Justin Barcia has been riding really well lately, maybe even more so than his results indicate. Detroit should be another opportunity for a good night, especially considering these are conditions where he excels.

Cooper Webb claimed the red plate for the first time since 2021 and even though he didn’t maximize the opportunity, he is now in control of his own destiny.

Adam Cianciarulo may be an unlikely name to see here but he put in his best ride of the season in Indy.

Hunter Lawrence continues his impressive 2023 campaign with another win in Indy. His growth curve has been nothing short of magnificent.