You’ve been doing the Supercross Futures this year and those have gone really well. How is that able to help you just further your experience with supercross? You haven’t even been on a 250F for that long, right? It’s only been a couple months really. Kind of after Loretta Lynn’s? Or had you been on it before that?

Basically the plan was to get on them after Loretta’s. So I got on the 250 after Loretta’s, or a little past actually because I had that FIM Junior Motocross World Championship. I got on them [250F] and maybe the second week, I broke my thumb and was out for almost two months. So, that was November and December. Basically got back on the bike in December. So, I’ve had December, January, and February to figure out this 250. It was a tough transition, honestly. I thought the 125 transition would be the hardest, but the four-stroke is definitely a tough one. Starting to come around a little bit and getting it under my feet. Just got to get more confident and comfortable on it.

Related: 2023 RCSX Photo Gallery

So really only been doing the 250F and supercross for about since December-January. That’s kind of impressive what you’ve done in Supercross Futures, considering you’re going against A level riders such as Daxton Bennick, who has been on the bigger bike longer and has a little bit more time and experience. So, what’s it been like being able to race against some of those guys that are almost going to turn pro soon being that they are a little bit older?

I’ve been really happy with my riding in futures, especially racing against the guys that have been on 250s for years, two years, three years. So, to come out and be able to compete with those guys and be on the podium with them with only a few months on the bike, especially A2 because I only had maybe a month and a half, if that. So, I was super stoked to get out of there. My goal was a top seven and to come out second in those first two, we were pretty happy with that. We’ve just got to keep that ball rolling for the next few. Hopefully be able to build the speed up and contend for that championship in Salt Lake. We’ll see how that goes. It’s been interesting too with the riding schedule with motocross and supercross, switching back and forth with these spring [amateur] nationals. So, once we get these over with, I think we’ll have to switch back again for Loretta’s. It’s a tough schedule this year. Really trying to balance both acts and be able to get comfortable on everything, especially with the new bike, the new team. It’s been good so far, though.

So, you’re going to hit all the qualifying races for Supercross Futures no matter what and then do the championship finale and then Loretta’s after that?

Planning on that. Then really wherever the road takes me from there. I don’t have any plans for pro or anything yet, so we’re going to maybe A next year and just continue to build. I want to get as much time on this 250 as I can before stepping into the pro ranks. So, we’ll see how that goes. Hopefully be able to build next week at Freestone.