After winning four out of the first five 250SX East Coast Supercross rounds, Hunter Lawrence has extended his points lead to 22 points. Lawrence, who has always been fast enough to win races, has finally found an edge over his competition in good starts and consistency. Meanwhile Nate Trasher is working on his own consistency, finally getting two second place finishes so far this season. It's odd to say that finishing second is an improvement for a guy that has won races before but considering Thrasher has had sort of a “win or crash trying” career up until this point, having a pair of seconds is a sign of maturity. Jordon Smith, who has shown speed but also had some bad luck now sits 33 points back out of the lead. The three podium finishers from Indy shared their thoughts on the difficult track and strategy for the rest of the season.

Hunter Lawrence | 1st in 250SX

Racer X: Hunter you are still early in your supercross career when you think about the numbers and the places you have been, what was that one like, the way the track developed and broke down tonight?

Hunter Lawrence: It was my first time racing Indy, and it was kind of an eye opener. I was trying to just let it all come to me. How it was going to break down, and on the second lap it was already starting to break down!

You had a close call with a lapper, how close were you to going down and did you injure your hand with that hit on the right side?

Yeah, very close call! It was weird because when I stepped onto that tabletop, I was far right and he was just kind of rolling, but then when I stepped off, he went hard left. Yeah, somehow, I didn’t go down. Blew my hand off, got a dead leg from it. I think I might have broken his clutch lever! Luckily for me it wasn’t worse, hate to say that for him.”

Your starts have pretty much been on point now for a long time and I actually feel like that is something that maybe wasn’t so strong for you going back two years ago. So, what would you say has helped because obviously it was good tonight.

We’ve put a lot of work in. Outdoors, that’s why, I wouldn’t say things fell apart, but they weren’t coming together easily. We put in a lot of work with the team, found some inconsistencies with hard parts. Leaving Pala last year, I was so mad because my starts sucked! We worked probably from then until ‘Nations probably doing 30 starts per day, and then even after that, I was probably doing 25 starts every day I would ride, to create muscle memory and lock it in. Having Jett to work with, that helps because he’s a good starter, so you don’t create any false confidence.”