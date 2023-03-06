With this somewhat hybrid-style supercross track, any changes to the bike to make it better today?

We went one click stiffer on the shock, which I thought would be a rebound call just because of the high-speed rhythm lanes. You’re hitting them a lot faster. But honestly, not. I feel like the past few years, just from leaning on the team’s experience. They come to Florida, we do the whole Daytona test and then we come to the race, and we end up racing on our normal stuff. It’s cool when you can just trust in your setup and you’re not trying to reinvent the wheel because it feels bad or whatever. The bike was great. We didn’t really change anything. Just some mapping stuff throughout the day for the humidity, but all good.

There are only four guys now with more wins on a Honda in the 250 class than you. Does that feel pretty good to be one of the top all-time riders on that red machine? What does that mean to HRC?

Hopefully pretty good. I didn’t know that stat you just fired off. I didn’t know Brian [Deegan] had two podiums, either. I think he’s going to have your record here pretty soon, sorry to say [pointing at Haiden Deegan]. I could care less. I just want to be the best version of me when I ride and do well for the team. Obviously, they’re stoked and happy. Jett is doing well on the other coast, so it’s a cool time right now.