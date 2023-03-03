Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Oakland
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Arenacross
Hobbs
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Arenacross
Amarillo
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 17
Racer X Films: Arlington Race Examination

March 3, 2023 11:00am | by: &

The Triple Crown in Arlington sure provided some good racing, and our own Tom Journet was on the floor to capture more than just the close battles. Today we look at Eli Tomac's flashy line in the first rhythm section, how the dragon's back and whoop section became a jump line, and what happened in the interaction with Chase Sexton, lapped traffic, and Cooper Webb taking the lead.

We also look closer at Hunter Lawrence's technique with the clutch and braking hard for an inside corner, how different riders use the clutch in the whoops, and so much more. All of that on this edition of Race Examination.

Film: Tom Journet

