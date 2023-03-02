Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt and Daniel Blair break down the thrilling Triple Crown action from Arlington and look ahead to Round 8 at Daytona. Clinton Fowler stops in for a double dose of Fowler’s Facts and NBC Sports analyst and five-time Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael stops by to talk about the tight 450 points battle between Tomac, Sexton and Webb.

If you missed the first 12 episodes, watch them below.