Christian Craig | 7-8-8 for 8th overall

“On paper it was better, but I still struggled a bit in the mains. I need to get a start and run up front with those guys and learn that pace more. Starting in the back's not going to help. Other than that, we went 7-8-8. I need to be better, and we've got Daytona coming up so we'll keep working. I'm moving up in the points, but still want more.”

Justin Cooper | 11-9-9 for 9th overall

“It was another tough one for me, but we kept pushing and made some progress throughout the night. Ninth wasn’t the result we were looking for, but it was another good learning experience in tricky conditions. We’ll just keep working.”

Colt Nichols | 9-16-15 for 14th overall

“Another Triple Crown, and a very rough night in the office for me. I wasn’t agreeing with the track and had some mistakes and crashes. I had some bad starts and just put myself in poor positions. Luckily, we get to try again in seven days in Daytona; I really like that place and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve just got to wipe it clean from tonight and focus on next weekend.”

Shane McElrath | 16-12-13 for 15th overall

"The track was tough," reported McElrath. "It felt good to really race every single race. I mean, I fell off a little at the end of each one, but we're making big strides overall, and I'm excited about the progress and learning we’re making. We're just working together as a team and that's what I'm really excited about."

Kyle Chisholm | 17-15-19 for 16th overall

"Got through Arlington. I had a little crash there at the end so I'm sore, but overall I had some good moments. I just missed advancing by a couple of tenths of a second and I had to go to the LCQ. But we made the most of that. It's never fun to be in the LCQ, but if you're going to be in it, might as well get the win, right? So that was good. At night in the third race I was working my way up, and with just a few laps to go I got a little squirrely in the whoops, hit some Tuff Blox, and went down pretty hard. I'm sore, not really hurt, more just mad at myself. I just want to be a little closer to the front. I'm looking forward to Daytona. I like that race."

250SX

Tom Vialle | 5-9-2 for 4th overall

“Today was good. I felt comfortable in practice, qualifying in seventh and that was my best so far – I felt great on the track. In the first Race I was P5, but struggled a little bit with the start on the second one and finished ninth. The third Race was much better, finishing second in that one and I was really close to the winner at the end, so I was happy. We've made good improvements in these past weeks, we're getting closer and fourth is a positive result. Now I'm looking forward to next week in Daytona."

Michael Mosiman | 7-6-7 for 7th overall

“Man, it felt like after the last two races that we really went to work and made some adjustments on the bike and it was a lot better on the practice track. It really felt like we had got some momentum on our side back at home and it was going to carry that into the weekend, but we came here and were searching a little bit for comfort and feel. I had a couple of bad starts and I just need to grow my confidence. All we can do is take the positives and move on. I'm happy with my start in the third main and running near the front. It's disappointing, but I'm glad we righted the mistakes of the first two and were able to put it up towards the front in the last one.”

Haiden Deegan | 15-5-4 for 8th overall

“I had a super fun time at my first Triple Crown. I had a little bit of an unfortunate first race, but we are continuing to learn, which is the goal. I’m super excited for Daytona next week!”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“I’m very happy with how the weekend went. I don’t think we could have done much better. Daxton won the futures final, and Nate and Jordon ended up first and second overall in the Triple Crown format. Going into the final race, Nate was tied for the lead, and Jordon was one point down from there, so we were in a good position. In the final race, all three guys got great starts, and with things happening all over the track, we ended up 1-2 overall. It was awesome!

“Deegan had great starts in all three races. Small mistakes kept him off the podium tonight, but he’s learning fast and definitely, has what it takes to be a podium guy. We will keep gaining experience every race and hope to see him up there soon.”

Chris Blose | 8-8-8 for 9th overall

“The three main event format is challenging because starts are so important. Thankfully, I was able to stay clear of any crashes and find a good position in the first two races. The track was really fast and made it hard to gain time once we got through the first few laps. I’ll take the ninth, but I’m really working toward a top-five.”