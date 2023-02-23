For the second time in a few weeks, we head back to Texas. This time, it’s Arlington, one of the more popular stops on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship calendar. AT&T Stadium is one of the more spectacular venues in America and has hosted this round since 2010. They say everything is bigger in Texas and in this case, it’s hard to argue. The sheer size and scope of this stadium is hard to appreciate unless visited in person. With a controlled environment inside and reasonable weather expected outside this year, it’s hard to not look forward to a trip to the greater DFW area.

Dirty Little Secrets

The start for this year’s layout spans nearly the entire length of the stadium. It bends into a long 180 left and down the visitor’s sideline for the first rhythm section. On a normal lap, riders will want to triple into this section, launching from a lower take-off and landing on the backside of a taller backwards-ski variation. That allows them to stay low and fast. The next step-on step-off will set up for a basic triple into a 180 left.

The finish line jump is immediately on the exit of this 180, followed by a few small jumps before a right-hand 90 into the tunnel. Riders will drift to the right and protect the inside entering the tunnel but fade to the left once inside it, opening up the corner and setting themselves up for the next double. Said double is a small one into a 90-degree right.

The next section is interesting as conventional wisdom says riders will want to stick to the inside through the prior right but that doesn’t set them up for the needed momentum to execute the following whoops-to-step-off section. Not only do riders need to step off of the whoops, they need to then step off of the landing, too. If done correctly, they would then be able to triple into the next 180 (similar to before the finish line).

A netted 180 right leads to the main whoops section on this layout and Dallas whoops can be nasty. The dirt has been softer in recent years which has led to whoop deterioration but it’s still something to note anytime we head to Dallas.