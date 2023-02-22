250SX

Jett Lawrence | 1st

“It was nice to have this race to break up the flow of having almost a second off-season. The first few laps I spent seeing where the lines were at, feeling the other guys out. Once I got into the lead, I just tried to keep my lap times consistent and limit mistakes. I got into my rhythm, where I could just keep clicking off laps and keep the same flow.”

Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:

“Overall, it was a good day—the whole team made some improvements. Jett was in control all day; he rode consistently and was able to bring it home. I was happy to see Colt keep making progress, with a much better qualifying and working his way up to ninth in the main event. Chase rode incredible all day, and in the main was riding super patient and smooth while pulling away. Unfortunately, when he fell, it stalled his momentum, but it was still a good night, landing on the podium. We’ll keep improving, and I feel like we’re close to consistently winning races.”

RJ Hampshire | 2nd

“The day started off decent. I qualified second again, won my heat race, and I executed my start perfectly in the main event. I led a few laps but made a mistake and lost the front wheel in a corner. Then I just battled and did all I could to survive the last few laps because I was hurting pretty bad there at the end. But I'm stoked for the whole team, and glad I could make it happen this weekend and somehow could pull something off by putting my Rockstar Husqvarna back on the box. I'm looking forward to a few weeks off and I'll be ready in Seattle.”

Cameron McAdoo | 3rd

“Honestly, I’ve been bummed the previous times getting up on the podium because I thought I had more in me, but after what I went through to get here the past few weeks, I’ll take it. It’s been a battle to get strong enough to compete with the best up on the podium. I can’t say enough about every person who has supported my recovery and we’ll be working hard during this break to be stronger when we come back to Seattle.”

Levi Kitchen | 4th

“It was a decent day for me. My starts were poor, but we managed to leave here healthy and with a fourth-place finish. We’ll keep working and come back stronger for my home race in Washington.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“The day started out well here in Oakland. Levi was obviously pretty good in the whoops, and the track was extremely difficult tonight, but he learned the track pretty well and qualified fourth, which was solid. Stilez was also looking really good but had a rider go down in front of him in the whoops. He was feeling pretty banged up after the crash, and we decided to sit the night out with Stilez.”

“Levi was in the first heat race and ended up with a terrible start and had to work his way from way back. He fought hard and ended up fourth, which is fantastic. In the main event, he found himself way back again but was able to fight his way back and had some really good whoops speed and some good lines. The track was so difficult, and he ended up fourth, so it was a solid night for Levi.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing our West Coast guys get back to racing in Seattle. I think with Levi’s hometown advantage, we will see him fight for that top step of the podium. We know it’s in there, so we’ll keep working for that.”

Pierce Brown | 5th

“Oakland was another tough night. I feel like the riding was there, I just didn't put it all together. I had a decent start in the main and was waiting for a spot to make a pass. I made a pass for third, and then McAdoo got me back and put me on the ground. I got back up in fifth, passed back into fourth, and on the last lap fell again and ended up in fifth. It's not the night we needed and I'm pretty upset about it. But on to Seattle. We have a long break before that, so we're just going to reset and get back to work.”

Maximus Vohland | 7th

“I started the night with a holeshot in my Heat race, led some laps and had a good battle before finishing a solid second. In the Main Event I got off to a top-five start, but I just struggled in the whoops and I couldn’t get comfortable or settle into a rhythm, so I dropped a couple of positions. I have four weeks to work on some weaknesses and try to improve before Seattle.”