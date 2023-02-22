Jetting to Win #10
Jett Lawrence claimed the tenth 250SX main event win of his career at the Oakland Supercross, which was his 27th 250SX main event start. It was Jettson’s third win of 2023 and his fourth podium, which takes him to 18 career 250SX podiums to date. The win was also the Australian’s largest margin of victory of all his 250SX wins to date, as he claimed the win with a 16.160-second gap back to second place. His previous largest margin of victory came at the 2022 Daytona Supercross when he won by 14.005 seconds.
The 250SX main event was only 15 total laps, which is one of the lower number of laps completed in a 250SX main events in a typical NFL/MLB stadium. Usually at NASCAR speedway venues we see longer lap times—therefore fewer laps completed—but it was odd to see the lap times at RingCentral Coliseum (fastest lap of 1:07.132) were near what they are at Daytona International Speedway (around the 1:10 mark). The ’22 Daytona SX 250SX main event saw 14 laps completed (fastest lap of 1:11.606) and the ’22 Atlanta SX Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown saw only 12 laps completed—with a fast lap of 1:20.850. interesting to see how they Dirt Wurx guys were able to slow the lap times down some with the technical layout.
HRC or Star
Of the six 250SX main events so far in 2023, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has won all six races. Honda has five total wins between the Lawrence brothers (Jett has three, Hunter has two) and Yamaha’s Levi Kitchen claimed his maiden AMA Supercross win at the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown.
Since the start of the 2021 season, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have claimed 33 of the last 40 250SX main event wins to date as Honda HRC has 17 250SX wins in that span and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has 16 250SX wins in that span.
(2/2) Since the start of 2021, either Honda HRC or Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing have claimed 33 of the last 40 250SX main event wins to date:
Honda HRC: 17 250SX wins
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: 16 250SX wins#SXHistory #SX2023 #SupercrossLIVE #DropTheGate
Tomac Takes 48
Eli Tomac claimed the 450SX main event win in Oakland, which was his fourth win of 2023 and his 48th 450SX main event win. Tomac’s win ties him with Ricky Carmichael for third on the all-time premier class AMA Supercross wins list. Tomac’s next win will give him sole possession of third all-time, and next up on the list is recent AMA Hall of Fame inductee James Stewart, who has 50 premier class AMA Supercross wins. If Tomac is able to win this weekend in Texas at the Triple Crown, could we possibly see Tomac tie Stewart’s record at the Daytona Supercross?
Almost In Da Webb
Tomac won the 450SX main event, but Cooper Webb almost stole the win away late. Webb finished 0.881 seconds behind Tomac, which is the closest gap from P1 and P2 in a premier class main event this season. Webb claimed his second consecutive podium to up his 2023 total to four. Webb is now tied with Chase Sexton for second place in the 450SX standings.
Since 2003, the four-stroke era has seen 20 450SX Class finishes under 1 sec. The 2023 Oakland 450SX Class finish between Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb (0.881 sec.) rings in as the 14th closest since '03. Notably, Webb has been a part of 8 of these finishes under 1 sec.
So how did Webb get that close? Tomac had a slip up on the last lap, which helped Webb for sure, but Webb was also hitting a different line. Let’s compare Webb’s final few laps to Tomac’s final few laps.
Tomac had that slip up on the last lap, but he still put in a lap close to what he had been running, just about half a second off so it’s not like Tomac lost a lot of ground. But Webb keeps digging late, as we saw in the chart in the tweet above.
Tomac claims the 450SX main event with by just 0.881 seconds over Webb!
Tomac's last lap: 1:10.550
Webb's last lap: 1:07.577#Supercross #SX2023 #2023OaklandSX #SupercrossLIVE #DropTheGate
P3 for 23
Chase Sexton crashed away the lead for the second consecutive week. Sexton was the fastest qualifier and appeared to have a win in the bag until he went down and handed the lead to Tomac. Sexton claimed third on the night, his fifth podium of 2023 (and the 16th of his 450SX career in 33 450SX main event starts).
Main Event Moranz
Steve Matthes posed the question the other day: How many of Kevin Moranz’s 450SX main event starts have come through the LCQ?
Well, through the first 6 rounds of 2023, Moranz has made 5 main events this season and 17 450SX main events to date—15 of which have come through the LCQ. Here is a break down by the years he has a 450SX main event start:
2023 5/5 450SX main event starts came through top 4 in LCQ
2022 7/9 450SX main event starts came through top 4 in LCQ
2021 3/3 450SX main event starts came through top 4 in LCQ
Total: 15/17 450SX main event starts came through top 4 in LCQ
As Matthes pointed out, Moranz sure has his starts figured out!
Other Random Stuff
One company. One day. Two different sports. One spicy look.
Over the weekend, Team Solitaire Heartbeat Hot Sauce Yamaha went all-in on matching livery for Ryan Ellis, of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Ellis finished 35th at the Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 race at Daytona International Speedway, while Team Solitaire’s Cole Thompson finished ninth in the 250SX main event. The Team Solitaire guys continue to wow us with their unique looks from round to round. Well done!
We had fun on this one...thank you to everyone who stopped by to check it out this past weekend!
Rough Start for AC
On Friday, Adam Cianciarulo posted this to Twitter:
Been in Oakland 2 hours..
Cianciarulo went on to get taken into Tuff Blox by Justin Barcia in the main event. He eventually finished 15th. Not much to write home about for AC9.
Shock Issues
Fire Power Parts Racing Honda’s Dean Wilson posted on social media that his shock was taken out of his bag.
When @SouthwestAir takes my shock out my bag and doesn't tell me 😭 Now I can't even locate where my shock is now and don't have it for race day. Sick🤟🏼🤟🏼
Wilson got the shock back on his way home, although a little late. Deano had already finished 12th in the 450SX main event.
Shock has been retrieved 🤟🏼 only got the run around for 30 min glad to get it tho. Sending me from tsa to southwest to lost and found back to tsa back to southwest 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️
Super High Five
The Honda HRC press releases are in a category of their own each week, from the race results to the temperature and weather on race day and more. Check out the following note—amongst many—in the Oakland Supercross recap:
“Moments after winning the 250SX West main event, Lawrence gave his mechanic Christien Ducharme a celebratory high five. Unfortunately, the duo were a bit overly enthusiastic, to the point that Ducharme’s shoulder was dislocated. The Alpinestars Medical crew quickly popped it back in for him, and he rejoined the podium celebration.”
Hill vs Hill
For the second consecutive week, Josh and Justin Hill were battling one another in the main event. Both times, Josh came out on top, finishing 14th to Justin’s 15th at the Tampa SX and finishing 13th to Justin’s 14th at the Oakland SX.
AMA’s Post-Race Penalty Report
There were no penalties to report in either class this weekend.
The AMA has released the post-race penalty report for the Oakland #Supercross. No penalties are noted in either class on the report this week.
Quotes From Around the Paddock
450SX
Eli Tomac | 1st
“It was a great rebound for us from last weekend in Tampa. This track was very technical in general. The dirt gets really soft, and the ruts get really tough. We basically had that challenge the whole day, but overall I felt really good on the motorcycle. I felt like we made some improvements basically everywhere compared to the weekend before. This was important for us to keep the red plate. We’ve just got to keep it rolling.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 team manager Jeremy Coker:
“Overall, it was a really good race day. Eli rode phenomenally from start to finish. He didn’t have such a great start in the heat race, but he came through and rode an awesome race to win. In the main event, we had a plan and we stuck to our plan and ended up winning. So, all in all, it was a really good night.”
Cooper Webb | 2nd
“After last weekend, I just had the belief back and it was important to have that momentum, so tonight’s second-place result was good. At the beginning of the Main Event, I felt like I lacked the pace and couldn’t catch the two guys out front, but I stuck to my laps and began feeling really good at the end when I found some great lines and the track came to me late in the race. A mistake from the leader on the last lap meant we got close to another win, but I pushed hard tonight and I’m proud of that.”
Chase Sexton | 3rd
“My riding and everything has been really good. The first 10 minutes of the main event, I was in my comfort zone; I wasn’t overriding, I was hitting my marks. After I went down, I got a little more timid and was basically in survival mode—got out of my flow, and it was tough trying to get back into it. I still have an opportunity next week to come out and fix the mistakes that I made.”
Aaron Plessinger | 4th
“The day started a little rough as I wasn’t gelling with the track, but we made some changes for the Heat race and I finished fourth. The team came together and made another adjustment I really wanted to make, and I got a really good start in the Main Event. I kept it steady and made a few passes, but then caught up to a few lapped riders and rode a fairly quiet rest of the race. I’ve been pretty consistent with a fourth, a third and a fourth over the past three weekends, and I’m happy with that, so we look forward to the next one!”
Jason Anderson | 5th
“We were in the battle for the podium again tonight, but a small tip-over forced me back a few positions. I think we were in a good place to have a strong result, but I’m happy with the recovery after the mistake. I need to clean up those little errors if I’m going to contend with the guys at the front end of the pack. Overall, we are definitely close and just need to link it all together here soon.
Justin Barcia | 6th
"I had a pretty good qualifying race, and it was a good battle for the top three. Unfortunately, in the main event, I didn't get off to the best start but had some really good battles and only got up to sixth. So, it's back to work on riding, working on getting up front fast, and I'm looking forward to Texas. I like it there and we've had good luck there. It's usually a good track, good dirt, and the fans are always exciting, so I'm looking forward to getting it on the box.”
Christian Craig | 7th
"In the heat race, I was a little tight and rode a little tentative, but I fixed those mistakes in the main. I got off to a better start and was in the mix, finally. I had good battles with some of the guys and was seventh for most of the main. It's something to build on, and I've got some positive to take away and on to Arlington next week."
Colt Nichols | 9th
“Tonight was a little bit better for me than I’ve had the past few weekends; I felt like I was actually in the race and battling some good guys. I needed to give myself a chance and get some better track position early on. Overall, a lot of steps in the right direction all day. We get to try again next weekend.”
Justin Cooper | 10th
“It was a rough day for me. It started off on the wrong foot, but we continued to push on throughout the day. The track was one of the toughest I’ve ever seen, but it was good experience and another top-10 finish.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“It was a tough day for Justin. He was really struggling with the track today. We chased some setup stuff during the day and got him as happy as possible. He qualified 14th and then went to his heat and ended up sixth, which was his best heat race finish so far, so that’s good. Then in the main, he didn’t get the best of starts. He got pushed off the track by another rider right before the whoops and lost a lot of positions there, but he put his head down and fought hard and worked his way up to 10th. That’s his worst result so far, but we keep learning every week, and really that’s the goal for him. We’ve got a few more races with Justin before he starts outdoor testing on the 250, so we’ll keep fighting and hopefully be in the top five with him.”
Ken Roczen | 11th
"Not the weekend we were wanting. But we will work on improving this week to have a successful Dallas."
Dean Wilson | 12th
Wilson posted on Instagram:
“Well kinda sick of writing 12th place posts but here we are🤦🏻♂️ I just need to be better plain & simple 🏴☠️Oakland was a bit interesting tho as tsa took my shock out my bag, Raced with a borrowed one. My knee blew up a couple days before had to get it drained 😩(slide 5) But hey we throw the work boots back on and try again🔨Thank you Team💪🏽”
Adam Cianciarulo |15th
“The track was technical and demanding so it was great to have my best qualifying pace thus far in the season with the fourth fastest lap. I feel I carried that pace into the heat race and even into the early stages of the main. While the track was tough for everyone, my KX™450SR was working well and we were in a good spot until that crash set me back in the pack. We’ll focus on the lessons to be learned and move forward to next weekend.”
Shane McElrath | 16th
"We had a strong race day all around. Today was really the first time I felt like I showed up to race. In the main I got a decent start and tried to settle in and ride around all those fast guys and learn the pace. Every single day seems to be getting better so I'm just excited about the team and the progress we're making."
Kyle Chisholm | 18th
"The dirt breaks down a lot in Oakland, which always makes it tougher, and having my knee bugging me adds even more on top of that," said. "I was honestly a little scared to put my leg down and aggravate my knee problem. But I got in the main, got through the race healthy, so I'm okay with the result. I'll get my knee feeling better and then be ready for next weekend."
Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports/Suzuki team manager Larry Brooks:
"Ken Roczen won his first heat race of the year which was great. But the main event definitely didn't go like we wanted. Roczen got a decent start, ran fourth for a while, but then dropped back. We just didn't have the bike set up perfectly. McElrath got a decent start in the main and ran in a strong position for most of it. Chisholm has a hurt knee right now, so he was kind of struggling through the night. Dilan Schwartz in the 250 class finished a little bit better this round, but I know he can still compete better than that. The HEP team is going back and we're going to get to work and try to improve."
Kevin Moranz | 20th
Moranz posted on Instagram:
“ANOTHA MAIN EVENT💪
LCQ holeshot and brought it home. Main event was brutal, tough track, but kept it on two wheels and came away with P-20. Shoutout to @jasonmichaelwatkins for stepping up to the plate to be our fill in mechanic this weekend. Bring on Arlington!!”
Josh Cartwright | 21st
“Oakland Main Event! ✅
Solid weekend in Oakland, qualified P-19 and 9th in the heat race. 2 crashes in the main event dampened my performance. I crashed on the first lap, caught back up, then over the bars in the whoops at around 6 minutes to go. I am having so much fun and really happy with my riding!
Hometown race this weekend in Arlington!”
250SX
Jett Lawrence | 1st
“It was nice to have this race to break up the flow of having almost a second off-season. The first few laps I spent seeing where the lines were at, feeling the other guys out. Once I got into the lead, I just tried to keep my lap times consistent and limit mistakes. I got into my rhythm, where I could just keep clicking off laps and keep the same flow.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Lars Lindstrom:
“Overall, it was a good day—the whole team made some improvements. Jett was in control all day; he rode consistently and was able to bring it home. I was happy to see Colt keep making progress, with a much better qualifying and working his way up to ninth in the main event. Chase rode incredible all day, and in the main was riding super patient and smooth while pulling away. Unfortunately, when he fell, it stalled his momentum, but it was still a good night, landing on the podium. We’ll keep improving, and I feel like we’re close to consistently winning races.”
RJ Hampshire | 2nd
“The day started off decent. I qualified second again, won my heat race, and I executed my start perfectly in the main event. I led a few laps but made a mistake and lost the front wheel in a corner. Then I just battled and did all I could to survive the last few laps because I was hurting pretty bad there at the end. But I'm stoked for the whole team, and glad I could make it happen this weekend and somehow could pull something off by putting my Rockstar Husqvarna back on the box. I'm looking forward to a few weeks off and I'll be ready in Seattle.”
Cameron McAdoo | 3rd
“Honestly, I’ve been bummed the previous times getting up on the podium because I thought I had more in me, but after what I went through to get here the past few weeks, I’ll take it. It’s been a battle to get strong enough to compete with the best up on the podium. I can’t say enough about every person who has supported my recovery and we’ll be working hard during this break to be stronger when we come back to Seattle.”
Levi Kitchen | 4th
“It was a decent day for me. My starts were poor, but we managed to leave here healthy and with a fourth-place finish. We’ll keep working and come back stronger for my home race in Washington.”
Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:
“The day started out well here in Oakland. Levi was obviously pretty good in the whoops, and the track was extremely difficult tonight, but he learned the track pretty well and qualified fourth, which was solid. Stilez was also looking really good but had a rider go down in front of him in the whoops. He was feeling pretty banged up after the crash, and we decided to sit the night out with Stilez.”
“Levi was in the first heat race and ended up with a terrible start and had to work his way from way back. He fought hard and ended up fourth, which is fantastic. In the main event, he found himself way back again but was able to fight his way back and had some really good whoops speed and some good lines. The track was so difficult, and he ended up fourth, so it was a solid night for Levi.”
“I’m looking forward to seeing our West Coast guys get back to racing in Seattle. I think with Levi’s hometown advantage, we will see him fight for that top step of the podium. We know it’s in there, so we’ll keep working for that.”
Pierce Brown | 5th
“Oakland was another tough night. I feel like the riding was there, I just didn't put it all together. I had a decent start in the main and was waiting for a spot to make a pass. I made a pass for third, and then McAdoo got me back and put me on the ground. I got back up in fifth, passed back into fourth, and on the last lap fell again and ended up in fifth. It's not the night we needed and I'm pretty upset about it. But on to Seattle. We have a long break before that, so we're just going to reset and get back to work.”
Maximus Vohland | 7th
“I started the night with a holeshot in my Heat race, led some laps and had a good battle before finishing a solid second. In the Main Event I got off to a top-five start, but I just struggled in the whoops and I couldn’t get comfortable or settle into a rhythm, so I dropped a couple of positions. I have four weeks to work on some weaknesses and try to improve before Seattle.”
Robbie Wageman | 12th
"The day was awesome. My BarX Suzuki was working great all day long," reported. "It was exciting to get the holeshot and lead almost a full lap in the heat race! I ended up P-12 in the main after a bad start, but overall it was a great day of racing, and we will keep chipping away every race!"
Dilan Schwartz | 13th
"It was a much better race day. I felt better all day, rode better, and we made good improvements on the bike. I feel like I'm starting to finally ride like myself. I was up towards the front in the heat race, made a small mistake, but still made it in. In the main I rode well for a few laps and then just got tight. Still, I was able to improve on my finish from last time and we're just going to continue to improve each weekend."
Derek Drake | 14th
"Practice was going well with being inside the top 10 the first 2. I qualified straight into the main. The main event was a struggle with only a couple days on the bike.
Matt Moss | 22nd
“Qualifying went really well with sixth overall. Then I got third in the heat after being tenth in the first corner. I felt really good on the RM-Z250 and went into the main event with high hopes. I got a good start but jarred my thumb on the first lap so I couldn’t hold on. I had to pull off, but I'm really looking forward to the next round and should be ready to go!"
Brandon Scharer | 14th in LCQ, DNQ for Main Event
"Oakland was definitely a tough round for me," said. "The track was technical with both the layout and the race conditions. The team worked hard to help me improve each session. It would be easy to let myself get mentally defeated after this weekend, but all it has done is made me more than ready to come back swinging for Seattle."
Said BarX Suzuki team manager Buddy Antunez:
"It was a big weekend for the team. Toyota of Redlands signed with the team. Then our riders went out and made some noise with fast qualifying times and great heat races. Matt Moss is on the team for the rest of the Supercross season. We're happy to have a rider with so much experience. Robbie pulled a sweet holeshot in the heat. It made us so happy to see yellow up front!"