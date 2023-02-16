Main image is from 2022 Oakland Supercross, photo by Align Media

Whatever round you want to associate with Oakland, it’s still up next! Teams and industry personnel will make the long jaunt from Tampa to Oakland this week for what looks to be much more agreeable conditions than the original date would have given. It also swings us back to the West Coast 250 riders in what would normally be a long break. Just when we were getting used to the East Region group, we get a shake up before going back to Arlington for a Triple Crown. Let’s take a look at the track, shall we?

Dirty Little Secrets

The start this weekend will be of the shorter variety and into a tight 180. There are two small doubles that lead to a bowl berm, but riders have a bit of room to sort themselves out before the first rhythm section.

This first rhythm spans the first base line of RingCentral Stadium and should give options. I am looking for riders to pull a 3-3-3 down this lane before bending to the right across the home plate area of the stadium. This bend to the right is followed by another awkward bend to the right.

The awkwardness is in that riders will be asked to double as they’re turning. This scenario creates a bit of follow-the-leader as everyone will want to stick tight to the inside.

The third base line has a couple of basic doubles before entering a right-hand bowl berm. A decent size double out of the right hander lands riders right back into a left hander.