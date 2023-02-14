Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Full Schedule

YCF Announces its 2023 Motorcycle Lineup

February 14, 2023 1:35pm | by:
Our overseas moto friends have been blasting around on YCF bikes since 2005, but the French pit-bike and youth motorcycle manufacturer really began making waves in America around 2019. They’re massively successful on a global scale, though: last year alone they sold more than 15,000 bikes in 30 different countries.

YCF was founded by former French pro Yannick Coquard (those initials, appropriately enough, stand for “Yannick Coquard Factory”) and technician Dimitri Bera, a Frenchman who was living in China at the time. Coquard had been training on pit bikes during the off-season but was unsatisfied by the quality of what was available at the time. The men devise a plan to make high-end pit bikes that could compete with ones made by the major OEMs, but significantly more affordable. And they had a plan for how to achieve that.

Coquard and Bera developed a full internal R&D department, and in 2009 they opened their own dedicated YCF factory in China. There, they have complete control over every stage of production, ensuring that the bikes match their high standards.

“Made in China”: not always words that people are excited to hear. And not without reason: a lot of truly substandard product comes out of China. But that’s generally because people want to make those products substandard. Want to cut corners and produce cheap junk? You can hire someone to make it. But Chinese factories are no less capable when it comes to making top-quality items, and YCF’s reputation for durability and reliability certainly speaks to that. Coquard and Bera demand the best, and they make sure they achieve it with every machine that rolls off the line.

Over the last 19 years, YCF has developed a full stable of machines—currently 22 different bike models, designed for riders aged 3 to, well, anyone who can still comfortably sit on one! Whether it’s for you or your kids, or whether you’re racing competitively or just zipping around the yard on the weekend, YCF has a model perfect for you. Here’s a quick guide to that YCF has to offer.

YCF BIKE MODELS

YCF 50E and START W88E: Electric bikes with lithium batteries—quiet and great to use in the yard, or even indoors if you have the space. 

  • YCF 50E YCF
  • START W88E YCF

YCF 50 A: For kids aged 3 to 7.

  • YCF 50 A YCF
  • YCF 50 A YCF

LITE/START 88cc: The next step up, for kids aged 7 to 10.

  • START 88cc YCF
  • LITE 88cc YCF

LITE/START 125cc: Ideal for kids aged 10+, or for teenagers with limited riding experience looking to get started.

  • LITE 125cc YCF
  • START 125cc YCF

PILOT 125/150: A performance minibike for riders who expect more from their machine.

  • PILOT 125 YCF
  • PILOT 150 YCF

FACTORY: Engineered for racing or off-road riding, it’s light, easy to maintain, and less expensive than a full-size bike.

  • FACTORY 150 YCF
  • FACTORY 190 YCF

BIGY: For adults who want to ride alongside with the kiddos. 

  • BIGY 125MX YCF
  • BIGY 150MX YCF
  • BIGY 190MX YCF

SUPER MOTARD 125/150/190: Made for pavement—and great on karting tracks.

  • SM 125 YCF
  • SM 190 YCF

You can find more info about YCF and their bikes at ycfusa.com or follow them on Instagram and YouTube

CHECK OUT YCF

