For this week's Race Examination from San Diego, we're trying something a little bit different where we're checking out footage from the floor courtesy of our own video man Tom Journet. With some closer looks at what's going one, we're able to see some rather unique things like how riders collect themselves from swapping in the whoops, why the 250SX class guys shift up twice in a single jump, and how you can even tell when a rider is setting up for a pass.

Video: Tom Journet

