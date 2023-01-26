Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Racer X Films: San Diego Race Examination

January 26, 2023 2:30pm | by:

For this week's Race Examination from San Diego, we're trying something a little bit different where we're checking out footage from the floor courtesy of our own video man Tom Journet. With some closer looks at what's going one, we're able to see some rather unique things like how riders collect themselves from swapping in the whoops, why the 250SX class guys shift up twice in a single jump, and how you can even tell when a rider is setting up for a pass.

Video: Tom Journet

ABOUT ON X OFFROAD

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Zoom in to find trails and off-roading areas in all 50 states. Easily view public lands like national parks, BLM and National Forests. Heading out of service? Save maps for offline use. We have you covered. Find your zone on the map and download to access trail details, public land boundaries, and Waypoints. You can also track your location and trips without service. Use promo code "racerx" for 20% off when you download the app here: 

ON X OFFROAD APP

