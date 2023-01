The 2023 Kawasaki KX450SR (Special Racer) is here and Keefer breaks down the differences from the standard KX450, where those changes are felt on the track, if you’re able to feel the difference from last year’s KYB KX450SR setting versus the 2023 Showa setting and if all of this is worth the price difference for the consumer.

Keefer is also joined by Eddie Laret for this video. For reference, Laret is 235 lbs compared to Keefer at 170 lbs.

Track: Glen Helen Raceway

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

2023 Kawasaki KX450SR