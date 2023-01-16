Massive rain in California led to a rare postponement of this year’s Oakland Supercross (it will run on February 18th), leaving supercross racers with a weekend off. The AMA Arenacross Championship, presented by Kicker, offered up some extra cash to entice supercross riders to come out and race, and a bunch showed up. In the end, defending AMA Arenacross Champion Kyle Peters still fended off the comp to win the first race on his Phoenix Racing Honda, but the inverted start got him in the second race. Mitchell Harrison got the win in that one.

The series provided us audio from both riders after the race.

Supercross guys came to town. How was it?

Kyle Peters: Man, today was a fun day. Oakland Supercross got cancelled so we had a bunch of supercross guys come out and race with us today. It was cool having new faces, different competition and just more guys in the mix. We had a lot of really good dudes. I’m pumped on that. Overall, the night went great for me. I was able to get out from for the most part, stay out of trouble, put in solid laps and just get the job done. Unfortunately, main event two, I was trying to come through the pack, made a mistake and a guy just came in hot. That’s arenacross racing, that’s how it goes. It’s a bummer but overall in points, we’re sitting solid. Pumped for that and ready to go through Guthrie.

Did you feel you needed to show what you could do with the supercross riders here?

For me, I don’t have anything to prove to myself or anyone else. I know what kind of rider I am and what I’m capable of, I’ve had a lot of years in supercross and I’ve done well, so this was one of those things, go out and do everything we need to do and see where we stack up. Go out and get a good start, put in solid laps and focus on myself. Wherever the cards lay is where they lay.

What happened in that second main?

Yeah, definitely a little mishap in the second main. Trying to come through the pack, trying to be patient, but I got a little impatient and someone came in hot, took me over the berm. Ended up getting stuck for a little while. Did my best to come back. Unfortunately, that’s racing, that’s arenacross racing. Unfortunate way to end the night, but overall it was a great night, Phoenix Racing Honda was great, and we had a lot of fans here. It was awesome, it was fun.