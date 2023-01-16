With great racing and lots of action, Anaheim 1 was full of stories in the 450SX main event. Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis came up from a bad start to charge all the way to fourth while Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas’ Justin Barcia got the early lead before crashing twice and finishing 11th. Nestled between them was Honda HRC’s Colt Nichols who grabbed the holeshot and was immediately shuffled back to about ninth, where he basically stayed the whole race, before later claiming a sixth-place finish in his 450SX debut. To follow all of those storylines, we caught up with each of them after the race.

Dylan Ferrandis | 4th

Racer X: Dylan, first race of the season. It went pretty good, man, take us through it.

Dylan Ferrandis: Yeah, sure. After such a bad season last year and two bad seasons in supercross, it was good to finally show up at A1 and be ready and show something. I had a good afternoon and a good heat race, but unfortunately my main event had a bad start. I banged bars with AC [Adam Cianciarulo] and I had to shut off the throttle. So yeah, bad start and then I just worked my way up. I felt like I had a shot at the podium. At some point I think I was third and a little mistake cost me the podium and [Cooper] Webb passed me. But we were battling hard with Webb, I passed him, he passed me back. Just happy to be in the mix. I finished in Chase’s [Sexton] rear wheel so I feel like I have a shot for this championship. It’s good to finally have this feeling.

On a new bike, sometimes you can feel good in preseason, but you never really know until you get to the races. How are you feeling with one race under your belt?

For me, the last two winters, I was already prepared for a difficult season because I was not feeling good in practice so I kind of knew. This winter, I felt like the bike was good. We rode in many different conditions in Florida. In the mud, in the hard [packed], on a very tough track, so I feel like the potential with the bike that the bike is good this year. I was already prepared that the bike would be good, and we showed tonight with Eli [Tomac] also that the new Yamaha 450 is great. To me, it suits my style much more than the old model and I feel like I can finally be myself in supercross kind of like I was in 250.

It wasn’t the same Anaheim we’ve seen in the past because of the rain this week. Can you talk about the track a little bit and the difficulty of trying to race a track like this?

I think every year Anaheim 1 is always a little soft and sketchy but for sure this year for me personally, the track was the more difficult and challenging one since I’ve been in the 450s. For sure it was tough. We saw the rain we had this week, and it was expected to have such a difficult track like this. I think Dirt Wurx did a great job and saved the race, I think, because it could have been way worse.