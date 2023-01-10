Derek Kelley has now started three main events in his career at Anaheim 1 and Saturday night’s tenth place finish in the 250SX class was finally a result he could feel satisfied with for the opener. After a 19th place finish in 2020 and a 21st place finish last year, a top 10 results was a welcomed sight for the AEO Powersports KTM rider.

Kelley was solid all day as well, qualifying in P12 and then easily running with the top guys in his heat race to qualify straight into the main event and set himself up well for a good night. Throughout the main event, Kelley battled with and remained close to the Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing teammates of Levi Kitchen and Stilez Robertson before both riders eventually slipped away a bit down the stretch. Still though, it was a great start to 2023 for Kelley and we were able to catch up with him in the pits after the race to hear what he thought about it.

Racer X: Take us through the night man. A1!

Derek Kelley: A1! You’re always nervous coming in and you don’t know what to expect. Especially with the curveball with the rain, I was kind of nervous leading up to it and seeing the track on Friday. I’m just happy to make it through it healthy. I got out there in free practice and it kind of blew my mind. The track was almost unrideable. We really put in the work, and it came around towards the heat races and the main event. Considering how bad it was in free practice and how gnarly it was during qualifying and all that, the track ended up shaping up relatively well in the main event. Just happy like I said to get through it and happy to end up with a P10 and we can continue to build through the year.