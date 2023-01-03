So, it’s true that you will be racing in the 250SX West Region?

Yeah. Yeah, they already announced that I’m West Coast.

Good for you. I know how keen you are to simply get out there and get back to racing.

Exactly. I’m good. I’m ready. To be honest, I didn’t really care which one I did. It wasn’t really a huge difference. I wasn’t really stressing on it, whichever coast I did, I was like, ‘Whatever. I’m ready now.’ To be honest, though, I probably prefer the East Coast tracks a little bit. I’ve just always liked that dirt better, but still it was good news to go West, I guess. I’m ready to go. I don’t even know 100-percent know who is racing on this coast or the other coast, but to be honest, I don’t really care. I just have to show up and be better than everybody else that lines up against me.

You’re a fighter and I know you put absolutely everything you have into your racing. Have you had a good off-season?

Yeah, I honestly feel like I’ve had the best off-season coming into this year that I’ve had just as far as being low key. It seems like it has been really easy-going. I mean I have hardly even fell at all during this off-season. I’ve been riding pretty much nonstop for the past four months, so that has been really solid. Yeah, I came off of an injury from the outdoors, but I’m fine now. I’m ready to go. It just seems like since December hit, I was good fitness-wise, and the bike was good. We made a couple of bike changes and for whatever reason the past couple of weeks my intensity has really come up on the bike. Everything has come together kind of at the right time and I’m going good right now at the practice track. I’ve got a new off-the-bike trainer with Charles Dao. He’s worked with Broc Tickle and Justin Brayton and Vince Friese and the Hill brothers. He’s worked with different guys throughout the past 10 to 15 years. It has been really good with him. Robbie Reynard is still my on-the-bike-coach, and he was just out here this week and everything is good and he says I look really good. Yeah, this off-season just seems like it has gone by relatively quick, but relatively stress-free.

In the past year or two after something bad happened, I’d get real negative for a couple of weeks or even longer. This time that hasn’t been like that. Once I healed-up over this past summer, I was back on the spin bike and doing normal things like that. I never had that kind of negative period. I guess I’ve made the decision with myself that, “Okay, look, this is what I do. Quit having that mindset of, okay, if something does happen, take it on the chin.” Basically, I don’t want to threaten myself in saying things like, “Oh, I’m done!” I don’t have that mindset now. I’m not going to do anything else. This is what I’ve been doing my whole life, and this is what I’m good at. If something bad happens, just get back in it. Even with this whole recent year not being a great year, obviously, but I feel like everything has been more fun and this whole off-season I’ve kind of found that fun again riding the bike. It’s been good. I don’t have that “I don’t want to be here” type of attitude. It was definitely getting to that point in 2021. This year has been solid.