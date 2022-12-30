Results Archive
2023 SMX World Championship Preview Show to Air January 1 at 5 p.m. Eastern

December 30, 2022 11:00am | by:
On Sunday, New Year’s Day, January 1, at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) preview show will air on NBC and Peacock. The show will preview the storylines and updates on the top stars of the sport ahead of the new season.

The following note is from SMX:

"A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, Pro Motocross champion Ken Roczen, rising star Chase Sexton, and Australian brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season."

You can view the full Anaheim 1 Supercross broadcast schedule below, including the information on the preview show that airs this weekend.

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 7
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA US United States
    • 2023 Preview Show 
      Live
      January 1 - 5:00 PM
      nbc
    • 2023 Preview Show 
      Live
      January 1 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 7 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • Nigh Show  
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      usa
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 7 - 10:00 PM
      peacock
    • Nigh Show (Encore Presentation)
      January 8 - 2:00 PM
      nbc
