On Sunday, New Year’s Day, January 1, at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST the 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) preview show will air on NBC and Peacock. The show will preview the storylines and updates on the top stars of the sport ahead of the new season.

"A SuperMotocross World Championship one-hour preview special airs Sunday, Jan. 1, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, featuring appearances from reigning Supercross and Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, Supercross champion Jason Anderson, two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, Pro Motocross champion Ken Roczen, rising star Chase Sexton, and Australian brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 season."

