Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 250SX Regions for Riders

According to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, we must all be on the nice list this Christmas. The factory Kawasaki program provided us with an unusual gift this Christmas by sharing which riders will race which 250SX regional championship.

In an Instagram post, the team confirmed Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo will compete in the 250SX West Region Championship staring at the season opener, and Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker will compete in the 250SX East Region that starts at the Houston Supercross on February 4, 2022.

Mitch Payton’s surprising team announcement follows KTM, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas all announcing their respective riders’ championships for 2023.