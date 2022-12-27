Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki Announces 250SX Regions for Riders
According to the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, we must all be on the nice list this Christmas. The factory Kawasaki program provided us with an unusual gift this Christmas by sharing which riders will race which 250SX regional championship.
In an Instagram post, the team confirmed Austin Forkner and Cameron McAdoo will compete in the 250SX West Region Championship staring at the season opener, and Jo Shimoda and Seth Hammaker will compete in the 250SX East Region that starts at the Houston Supercross on February 4, 2022.
Mitch Payton’s surprising team announcement follows KTM, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas all announcing their respective riders’ championships for 2023.
On Tuesday, Red Bull KTM confirmed Max Vohland will race the 250SX West Region with Tom Vialle making his AMA #Supercross debut in the 250SX East Region. This was the first factory team that confirmed rider regions for the 250SX championship @SupercrossLIVE. #SX2023— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) December 9, 2022
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas will have Pierce Brown in the 250SX West Region with Michael Mosiman racing 250SX East Region. #Supercross#SX2023— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) December 27, 2022
With the team's post not mentioning two of its riders, Jett Reynolds and Ryder DiFrancesco, we do not expect to see them racing AMA Supercross in 2023. Reynolds suffered a significant wrist injury at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross press day the day before his pro debut and he has been sidelined ever since. We do not expect to see him behind a gate until the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer.
As for DiFrancesco, the California native is expected to race SX Futures again in 2023 before racing Pro Motocross. DiFrancesco finished second behind 2022 SX Futures Champion Chance Hymas (Honda) and is expected to gain more experience in the program before transitioning full-time into the 250SX class.
Main image courtesy of Octopi Media