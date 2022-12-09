Racer X Films: 1996 Honda CR125 Garage Build
Build: Brett Smith and Fredericktown Yamaha | wewentfast.com
Photos: Mitch Kendra
Video: Alexander Glass and Brett Smith | cottagecreativehouse.com
This was simply about feeling 17 years old again—but it didn’t start with a bike. It started with the ultimate nudge: a sticker kit. As a belated Christmas gift, Throttle Jockey sent me a graphics set to fit a 1996 Honda CR125. It even included my old District 14 riding number, #809. This is a bike I hadn’t owned in 25 years. Within minutes of opening the package I said to myself, “Well, now we have to go find a CR125.”
Parts List:
FREDERICKTOWN YAMAHA
Moral Support, High Fives, Shop Space and Professional Mechanic; Bearings, Bolt Kits, Chain, Sprockets, Brakes, Genuine Honda OEM Parts and Much More
WOSSNER PISTONS
Piston, Connecting Rod, Bearings, Gaskets
DH1 MODS
Complete Engine Rebuild and Vapor Honing
BLENDZALL
Ultra Racing Castor Premix, Hy-Speed Gear Lube for 2-Stroke Engines
DAVID ALLEN
Hard Parts Restoration. Rebuilt Silencer, Vapor Honed Swingarm, Carburetor, Hubs, Calipers and More
THROTTLE JOCKEY
Graphics Kit
MICHELIN
StarCross 5 Medium (front and rear)
834 MOTO
Exhaust Restoration and Cleaning
PHOENIX HANDLEBARS
78 Bars (80mm Height), Grips and Donuts
RIGHT-A-WAY POWDERCOATING
Powdercoated Frame and Subframe
MCR SUSPENSION
Fork/Shock Rebuild and Re-Valve
KSR WHEELS
D.I.D. Dirt Star Rims Laced by Keith at KSR
ICW RADIATORS
Straightened and Braced Radiators, Fixed Leaks
1996 Honda CR125 Project 809 Garage Build
