Build: Brett Smith and Fredericktown Yamaha | wewentfast.com

Photos: Mitch Kendra

Video: Alexander Glass and Brett Smith | cottagecreativehouse.com

This was simply about feeling 17 years old again—but it didn’t start with a bike. It started with the ultimate nudge: a sticker kit. As a belated Christmas gift, Throttle Jockey sent me a graphics set to fit a 1996 Honda CR125. It even included my old District 14 riding number, #809. This is a bike I hadn’t owned in 25 years. Within minutes of opening the package I said to myself, “Well, now we have to go find a CR125.”

Parts List:

FREDERICKTOWN YAMAHA

Moral Support, High Fives, Shop Space and Professional Mechanic; Bearings, Bolt Kits, Chain, Sprockets, Brakes, Genuine Honda OEM Parts and Much More

fredericktownmoto.com

WOSSNER PISTONS

Piston, Connecting Rod, Bearings, Gaskets

wossnerpistons.com

DH1 MODS

Complete Engine Rebuild and Vapor Honing

@dh1mods

BLENDZALL

Ultra Racing Castor Premix, Hy-Speed Gear Lube for 2-Stroke Engines

blendzall.com

DAVID ALLEN

Hard Parts Restoration. Rebuilt Silencer, Vapor Honed Swingarm, Carburetor, Hubs, Calipers and More

@throwbackmxguy

THROTTLE JOCKEY

Graphics Kit

throttlejockey.com

MICHELIN

StarCross 5 Medium (front and rear)

michelinman.com/motorcycle

834 MOTO

Exhaust Restoration and Cleaning

eightthreefourmoto.com

PHOENIX HANDLEBARS

78 Bars (80mm Height), Grips and Donuts

phoenixhandlebars.com

RIGHT-A-WAY POWDERCOATING

Powdercoated Frame and Subframe

rightawaypowdercoating.com

MCR SUSPENSION

Fork/Shock Rebuild and Re-Valve

mcrsuspension.com

KSR WHEELS

D.I.D. Dirt Star Rims Laced by Keith at KSR

ksrwheels.net

ICW RADIATORS

Straightened and Braced Radiators, Fixed Leaks

icwradiators.com

1996 Honda CR125 Project 809 Garage Build