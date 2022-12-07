2023 Australian Penrite ProMX Championship Schedule Announced

The following press release is from ProMX Management:

The 2023 ProMX Calendar Announcement!

Today, ProMX Management is announcing the 2023 calendar for the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores.

In 2023, the National Championships will consist of the following elite classes:

Thor MX1

Pirelli MX2

MAXXIS MX3

EZILIFT MXW

In 2023, we will once again see eight rounds over six months, covering four states in Australia. The MX1, MX2 and MX3 classes will compete at all eight rounds.

Season 2023 will see the EZILIFT MXW class expand to four rounds and the Women’s MX Academy take place at those rounds to improve the skills and entry levels at MXW rounds in 2023.

As announced recently, the season kicks off with Round One to be held once again at Wonthaggi, Vic before the debut event under the ProMX banner for Appin, NSW.

Round Three sees the championship back in Victoria for another round at Wodonga.

Round Four will be announced shortly, while Round Five sees a return to South Australia and the always fantastic Gillman event.

The run home from there is an all-Queensland affair with Toowoomba (Round Six), Queensland Moto Park (Round Seven) and finishing the season with Round Eight at Coolum.

Matt Falvo, Events Manager, ProMX: “We've done a lot of work over the year to get these deals in place to announce today. In terms of the locations, we will see the return of some favourite venues and some that were not on the 2022 calendar.

“We surveyed the competitors and partners extensively about 2022 and asked them what they wanted to see in 2023 and this is the result.”

“I want to thank all the various stakeholders for their efforts to bring the 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores season to fruition.”

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia: “After a very successful - and complete- season of ProMX in 2022, the calendar for 2023 is very exciting.

“The team here at MA have worked cooperatively with many different clubs, groups and partners and I think we’re set for another terrific year of ProMX…!”

For more information about season 2023 of the Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores, see:

The 2023 Penrite ProMX presented by AMX Superstores Calendar

ROUND 1 – WONTHAGGI, VIC 5 March

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW

ROUND 2 – APPIN, NSW 19 March

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3

ROUND 3 – WODONGA, VIC 16 April

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3,

ROUND 4 –TBA

Classes: TBA

ROUND 5 – GILLMAN, SA 28 May

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW

ROUND 6 – TOOWOOMBA, QLD 25 June

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3,

ROUND 7 – QLD MOTO PARK (QMP) 13 August

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW

ROUND 8 – COOLUM, QLD 19-20 August

Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, VETS, MXW

All Classes: MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW, VETS*