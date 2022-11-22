Feld Motor Sports Announces Ticket Sales Up to 35 Percent Off for Cyber Week

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season with the Biggest Sale of the Year!

Give the gift of Monster Energy Supercross with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

Palmetto, Florida — Give the gift of an unforgettable live event experience this holiday season from Feld Motor Sports. With the continued return of the most popular events to stadiums across the country, the global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with the most anticipated season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in years.

Feld Motor Sport’s Cyber Week deals returns today, Tuesday, November 22 through Sunday, December 4 at 11 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale events. Feld Motor Sports allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 12 states in 2023. Monster Energy AMA Supercross features handlebar-to-handlebar action as riders test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways, and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.

Storylines abound for the 2023 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature some of the most talented athletes the sport has ever seen. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2-time defending Supercross World Champion and ESPY award winning Eli Tomac, 2-time world champion Cooper Webb and 2018 world champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Marvin Musquin (France), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Chase Sexton, Adam Cianciarulo, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig, all from America.

The 250SX Class will see the return of Australian super-star and 2022 Eastern Regional Champion, Jett Lawrence, and his brother, Hunter Lawrence (Western Regional runner-up) while Japanese stand out Jo Shimoda and Americans Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire, Austin Forkner, and Michael Mosiman all seek their first title. After finding success in the MXGP series, France’s Tom Vialle will be a new international addition to the Monster Energy AMA 250SX Class Championship. Vialle is a 2-time MX2 Class Champion.

This past offseason, the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship became part of the 31-event SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM that also includes the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The overseeing entity, the SuperMotocross League, will unify the unique elements of the two seasons—athletes, race teams, sponsors, organizers, and most importantly the fans—and combine the best of both forms of racing: the profound technical skill and precision needed to excel in Supercross, and the sheer speed and endurance required for success in Pro Motocross. This new form of racing is defined by what will become the world’s most challenging tracks—designed to test athletes both physically and mentally. Race teams and manufacturers will be faced with the new challenge of finding the right balance in their bike and suspension set ups, one that is best suited for combined stadium and outdoor track elements. As a result, fans’ perceptions will be challenged when they watch the world’s best racers compete on a track requiring a new, combined skillset to win.

Ticket purchasers can go HERE and use code C2022W at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply.

For more information on Feld Motor Sports and events near you, please visit Feld Entertainment, SupercrossLIVE or SuperMotocross World Championship directly.