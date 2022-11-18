SuperMotocross.TV Package Announced For SX, MX, & SMX International Viewers

With the introduction of the SuperMotocross World Championship, a collaborated effort between Feld Motorsports (promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross) and MX Sports Pro Racing (promoters of AMA Pro Motocross Championship), a new joint TV package for 2023 was also announced.

A five-year joint deal with NBC for SX and MX to be on their network and Peacock was announced at the October 4 press conference at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Despite the clarity on the broadcast package for U.S. viewers, international viewers did not have a clear answer moving forward. That is until now.

Davey Coombs explained an international package, titled SuperMotocross.TV—which includes AMA Supercross, Motocross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship—will be available for international fans around the world. And the site is now up to purchase an international pass.

Visit http://www.supermotocross.tv for more information. Again, this is for non-U.S. viewers only.

Coombs explained in the Racerhead #46 post from today:

While I was at the Paris Supercross, I was asked by quite a few European friends how the international streaming package was looking for 2023, with Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, as well as the new SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), all coming together on a single broadcasting package. There's a lot of fans of U.S. SX/MX/SMX overseas, and I believe our new package will make viewing easier than ever. It's called the SuperMotocross Video Pass, and fans can sign up for it right now at www.supermotocross.tv. THIS IS NOT FOR U.S.-BASED VIEWERS. It is only available outside the U.S. All of the streaming within the U.S. for all three championships—SX, MX, and SMX—will be on Peacock.

Here is what international fans, from any country all over the world, with get with the SuperMotocross Video Pass:

Live and on-demand access to stream the entire 17-round schedule of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, all 11 AMA Pro Motocross Championship events, plus the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final.

All 31 rounds of the "Race Day Live" pre-show, giving fans insider access to everything happening from each 2023 race location, including qualifying, pre-race interviews and analysis, fantasy league suggestions and much more.

Race highlights from all 31 rounds.

Extra content & features like the 2023 SMX Season preview show, which will launch on January 1, 2023.

Extensive archives of previous seasons of both SX and MX.

The full season subscription is $159.99 USD for unlimited access to all that content for the 2023 season and for a limited time, fans can take advantage of an early bird promotion when they use code SMX23EARLY while signing up, which gets you $30 USD off this year's full-season price. That would bring it down to $129.99 USD for 31 live events, which is a little more than $4 per event.

Again, the SuperMotocross Video Pass is available in every country outside the Unites States. And while it's currently available ONLY on the web, we will soon be rolling out apps on IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung prior to the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season.