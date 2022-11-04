Main image of Bob Hannah. Courtesy of Steve Griffin.

As the AMA Pro Motocross Championship celebrated 50 years of racing over the summer, the series also highlighted many of their most decorated and iconic athletes over the years. Many riders have made a name for themselves racing the AMA Motocross circuit as winning a national title in the USA became one of the most coveted and sough after feats for many top motocross athletes.

We take a look back at some of the history makers over the years as Pro Motocross highlights many of their individual careers.