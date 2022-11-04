What about race craft? I’d have to think the close quarters of supercross would equip you better in being aggressive when you need to be.

I think so, but at the same time, this so much higher speed. The race craft, as far as setting up passes and being creative, is the same. But you can’t overdo stuff. You can’t come in super tight and think you’re still going to make the corner like you can on a dirt bike. On a dirt bike you can still slam it in there, or into a rut, and still make it happen. You come in too tight in road racing and you go flying off the track, and you might be taking someone with you. You have to kind of be more methodical and think about it more. There’s a lot happening at high speed, and the main thing for me was learning how to trust the tires. I found the limit in Milwaukee too, that’s for sure. There was a pro superbike racer from Canada, and he was in our class. I smoked him the first day but the second day he was on my ass the whole race and man, I was pushing, and I found the limit on that front tire—she washed! I was leaned over, and I didn’t even know I’d crashed until I was sliding across the pavement. All of a sudden, I heard my helmet grinding across the pavement and it was like, ‘Oh shit, here we go.’

I guess banging and throwing elbows would be a bit more frowned on in this discipline.

[Laughs] Yeah, I don’t think they’d be too happy with that. For the most part I haven’t seen anything too crazy. In Daytona the track was crazy fast. The first two in Milwaukee were much tighter, but in Daytona you’re pretty much wide open the whole time. With that high-speed stuff, the passes come more from drafting and that type of thing. You’re definitely setting things up a lot sooner than you would on a motocross track.

Is it sketchy being in traffic at those speeds?

Yeah. For me it is because I’m still getting used to everything, but the guys who’ve been doing it probably don’t think twice about it. For me it’s a learning curve. Learning a whole new kind of racing and being comfortable at high speeds. You watch the Bagger GP class and you’ve got guys like Danny Eslick and [Michael] Barnes, who’ve won the Daytona 200 multiple times. There’s Benny Carlson, who’s an awesome sport bike racer. You’ve got guys who, they ain’t thinking twice about anything. It’s pretty cool watching them on the big baggers flying around. They’re throwing down really fast lap times. Some of the tighter tracks, the Harleys have a lot of bottom end, and those guys are ripping them around just as fast as they are their sport bikes.

Daytona is crazy though. The Bagger GP Class, some of those bikes are close to 2000cc’s, and I’m at 1200cc’s. I’m wide open. You shift into your high gear and go as fast as you can. There’s a dude in the GP class, he’s the champion from last year, he runs a turbo, it’s legal. That turbo just completely blew the doors off the other guys going down the straightaways and stuff. That dude was probably going 175 mph, 180 mph, with that turbo and just passing dudes down the straightaway. It was pretty crazy.