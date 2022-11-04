Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to Racerhead, and a busy week in the off-season. Lots happening as everyone starts gearing up for 2023. Of course there are still some races happening, including the ADAC Supercross in Stuttgart, Germany, this weekend, and next weekend’s big Paris Supercross, which will boast Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, and now Ken Roczen as well. The Paris SX is a one-off, so the guys don’t usually take it as seriously as, say, Anaheim, but it is the oldest and most prestigious of all the international supercross events and will be a lot of fun.

Last weekend was a lot of fun, too, as James Stewart was inducted into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio. James’ whole family was there, including his little brother, Malcolm, who took some time off of training with Aldon Baker and the gang to attend the ceremony, as did Aldon himself. In fact, James had a bunch of folks who worked with him along the way turn out, including Kawasaki’s Bruce Stjernstrom, Anthony Paggio from Oakley, Eddie Cole and the boys, longtime mechanic and JGR Yamaha team manager Jeremy Albrecht, Feld Motor Sports’ Dave Prater, MX Sports’ Tim Cotter and Roy Janson, the AMA’s Mike Pelletier, AMA Pro Racing’s Kevin Crowther, of course James’ close friend and longtime business partner Roger Larson, and many more. James also had his two sons there, and it was just really cool to see what the honor meant to him and his whole family. It was also cool to see speedway legend Greg Hancock and flat track legend Kenny Coolbeth go into the Hall of Fame alongside Stewart. (Superbike World Champion Ben Spies was also inducted, but a last-minute illness kept him at home in Texas.) And Dunlop’s Broc Glover, an AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer himself, was there to present James. (Mitch Kendra will have more on the ceremony below.)

So what happens with James Stewart next? He and Roger and Cole Beach plan on continuing their excellent Bubba’s World podcast, and I can assure you that he will be doing more TV coverage next year as well as AMA Pro Motocross joins Monster Energy AMA Supercross and returns to the NBC family and the Peacock streaming service. In the meantime, he will be keeping an eye on Malcolm’s racing endeavors.

Congratulations again to James and his whole family for this well-deserved honor, and thanks to everyone at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame for a great weekend event. If you’ve never been, put it on your list for next year. (And to my fellow AMA HOF voters, let’s work on getting Grant Langston in next time around!)

Class of ‘22 (Mitch Kendra)

Last weekend, I had the opportunity to attend the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction weekend in Pickerington, Ohio. I visited the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum once years ago with my family while in middle school but when I went back for the event over the weekend it was a whole new experience for me. Being born in the late ‘90s I missed out on the careers of so many the legendary names in the sport, so being able to read and learn about them and see memorabilia from their career was like a really, really fun history lesson field trip! I did a handful of laps at the museum and each time I walked around I would catch something I missed the first pervious. If you have never visited the museum, I suggest you add it to your bucket list.