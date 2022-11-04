Racer X Films: 2018 Husqvarna FE 350 Garage Build
Build: Jay Clark / jayclarkent.com
Photos: Spencer Owens
Video: Spencer Owens/Simon Cudby
For this month’s project, Jay Clark built himself the best dual sport bike he could, with a 350cc engine that feels more moto than dual sport. Why not just go with a bigger 500cc engine? Sure, the 500 is better on long roads and rides, but with a good-running 350cc engine, the bike feels more playful and fun when riding off-road. Plus, it doesn't feel heavy when you’ve decided to take the tighter single track home. We got with Race Tech to take care of the suspension but figured why not use their engine services at the same time?
Parts List:
Wiseco
Racer Elite Stock Compression Piston Kit (Piston, Rings, DLC Pin and Clips), CV4 Radiator Hoses, CV4 High Temperature Radiator Cap
Race Tech
Vortex ECU With Custom Mapping, Cylinder Porting, 350SXF Cams Install, Suspension Re-Valve and Setup
Pro X Racing Parts
Rear Sprocket (14/51 Gearing), Front Sprocket, Gold X-Ring Race Chain, Front and Rear Brake Pads
FMF Racing
Slip On 4.1 Muffler with S/A Insert In
Rekluse
Torque Drive Clutch Plates, Outer Cover
DeCal Works
Semi-Custom Graphics Kit, Pre-Printed Number Plates Backgrounds, Graphic Guards
Works Connection
Factory II Stand, Front and Rears Brake Caps, Clutch Master Cylinder Cap, Rotating Bar Clamp, Steering Stem Nut, Axle Block Upgrade Kit
Dunlop
EN91 Front and Rear Tires (DOT/ISDE Approved Tire)
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets
ODI
MX V2 Lock On Grips, Podium Flight Champ Bend Bars
ICW
Radiator Straightening and Bracing
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
IMS
Large Tank, Coolant Catch Can
Scar
Titanium Footpegs
TM Designs
Rear Chain Guide
MotoSeat
Custom Cool Seat Cover
Bullet Proof Designs
Swing Arm Guard, Rear Linkage Guard
Tusk Off Road
Oversized Rotor/Adaptor Bracket, Complete Wheelset 18” Rear, Oversized Rotor Front, Rotor Rear, Brake and Sprocket Hardware
Enduro Engineering
Clutch Slave Cylinder Guard, Hand Guards
Taco Moto Co.
Tidy Tail Kit, LED Flasher Relay, LED Flasher Indicator Adapter, 360 Fork Wrap Turn Signals with Run Light Feature, CNC Fuel Tank Tap Fitting, Crank Hose System, Left Hand Master Switch, Wheel Weight Kit, In-Tank Fuel Filter Upgrade, Side Winder Fuel Line Hose Solution, Tokyo Off-Road Starting Capacitor, Double Take Mirror, Golan Quick Disconnect Fuel Filter, CPC Brass Fuel Line Connector, Full Flow Tank Vent Hose with Check Valve, KTM Hard Parts Screen-less Air Filter Cage
Motominded
Epic Head Light/Baja Designs, License Plate Holder, Super Mount V2
Baja Designs
Head Light (Modified by Motominded)
Sano Metal Finishing
Vapor Honing & Cerakoting
P3 Carbon
P3 Carbon Skid Plate
UFO Plastic
Full Plastic Kit Keefer ’90s Flo Yellow, Frame Guards, Mud Flap
Fastway/Pro Moto Billet
Kick Stand
MX Refurb
Header Pipe Buffed and Polished
