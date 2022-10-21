Season Finale of GNCC Racing Set for This Weekend at Ironman Raceway
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The Season Finale of the 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, heads to Ironman Raceway this weekend, October 22-23, in Crawfordsville, Indiana. With the weather that is currently forecasted for the weekend, it is looking to be completely different than last year’s epic mudder.
On Saturday, the battle for the coveted National Championship will come down to two riders, Magna1 Motorsports’ Brycen Neal and WFR/GBC/Fly Racing/Yamaha’s Walker Fowler. Neal currently sits 12 points ahead of Fowler as they come into the season finale, and both will be aiming to get that number one plate at the conclusion of the race on Saturday.
After finishing third at the last round, and winning the Ironman GNCC just one year ago, Getter Nissan/Kenda/Action Off-Road’s Cole Richardson is hoping to be in the mix up front once again to end the season.
The Original Formula 88/Ithaca Recreation Sports/Maxxis/Fly Racing’s Hunter Hart and Pierce Performance/GBC/Action Off-Road/Active Waste Solution’s John Glauda Jr. rounded out the top five at the previous round, but both are hoping they can pick it up at the season finale and battle for another top finishing position.
This weekend in the XC2 Pro-Am class Action Off-Road/DIRTNASTY/Twizted Vision’s Wyatt Wilkin will try to keep his momentum rolling after earning his first win of the season. Wilkin is hoping to end the year on a high note by earning his second-straight win. Pirate MX Powersports/OBOR/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Branden Owens, who earned a win earlier this year, is hoping to conclude the season by finishing center of the box. Another XC2 rider looking to end the year on a high note would be Hetrick Racing/Kenda/Elka/HMF’s Steven Harrell. After finishing on the podium, a handful of times this season, Harrell is hoping to end the year with a win on Saturday afternoon.
In the 4x4 Pro class the National Championship is coming down to this race between Kenda/Nine2/Custom Axis’ Cody Collier, Pro Row 784/GBC/BNR/Victory Golf Cart’s Brandon Frazier and Stewart Boys Racing/Action Off-Road/DeRisi/HMF’s Haedyn Mickelson. While OBOR/Can-Am/Action Off-Road’s Landon Wolfe sits fourth in the points with a 26 point gap. Collier has been leading the way throughout the season and is hoping he can earn the win and number one plate this weekend.
The National Championship in the WXC class has been clinched by OBOR Tires/Fly Racing’s Hannah “Hurricane” Hunter. However, she is still looking to take a win this weekend at Ironman. Team Pickens/Fly Racing/GBC Motorsports/Yamaha’s Traci Pickens and Elioff Racing/BNR Motorsports/GBC Tires’ Jessica Elioff are two women who are looking to battle for a win this weekend at the last round of the season.
Then on Sunday, the XC1 Open Pro bikes will take the track with AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor hopeful to earn another win before the season concludes. However, the new National Champion, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn is also looking to earn another win at the season finale in Indiana after finishing runner-up at the previous round.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong and his teammate Thad Duvall are hoping they can run at the front and battle for what could be their first win of the season. Also looking to end his season on a high noteFMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth after some bad luck at a couple races this year, Toth is aiming to finish out the year atop the podium.
In the XC2 250 Pro class, a National Champion was crowned at the last round. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass earned the number one plate, and he will be looking to continue his success and earn another win this weekend. Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir returned from injury to earn three-straight wins and a second, this weekend he will look to end his XC2 career with another win under his belt. Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Liam Draper is hoping he can better himself as well by landing on the podium for the fifth time this year.
In the FMF XC3 class it was Lanes Yamaha/Fly Racing/IMS/Dunlop Tires’ Toby Cleveland who earned his first win the first time he entered the class last round, but this weekend he will also look to battle back once again for a class win. Devore Racing/Action Extreme Sports/Civiello Construction’s Dakoda Devore and Solid Performance/GasGas/Fly Racing’s Max Fernandez are also looking to battle for a win after finishing on the podium at round 12. Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson clinched the number one plate last round and is either looking to make the move to XC2 or try for another XC3 win to end the year.
The WXC National Championship battle also comes down to Ironman this weekend. Rockstar Energy/Surge Off-Road Coaching’s Tayla Jones sits tied with AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer as they head into the finale. Winner takes all this weekend, while Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede sits just 15 points behind the two front-runners. The morning bike race at 10 a.m. this weekend will be one to keep an eye on.
On Saturday evening at 9 pm, Country-Rocker Tyler Farr will hit the stage as the Monster Energy Concert Series headliner for the Yamaha Racing Ironman GNCC. Tyler Farr broke into the country music scene back in 2013 with the release of his debut album, Redneck Crazy, which landed at number two on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. “Redneck Crazy” became a platinum-selling title-track which pushed Farr onward to have back-to-back number one singles, including his first number one as a songwriter, “Whiskey in my Water.” With three number one singles, multiple award nominations, country music artist Tyler Farr will be performing his hits such as “Redneck Crazy,” “Whiskey in My Water,” “Better in Boots,” “A Guy Walks Into a Bar,” “Cover Girl,” and more on Saturday evening in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Check out more music from Tyler Farr on his YouTube Channel.
Special activities throughout the weekend will include trick-or-treating, a Halloween costume contest and ePeeWee (STACYC) racing. Trick-or-Treating will take place on Friday from 4-6 pm through vendors row and sponsor village, and then again on Saturday from 6-8 pm where candy will also be available at the Halloween costume contest and at the ePeeWee race. The ePeeWee race will be held at 6 pm at the finish line, and the Halloween costume contest will take place at 6:30 pm at Team Faith’s pit area. For more information on the weekend activities and schedule, click HERE.
This year’s Ironman GNCC will once again follow a modified race schedule, along with adjusted race times. One significant change, due to the high number of entries in the Bike Amateur Race, is that there will continue to be two separate Bike Amateur races on Sunday morning.
Click HERE to read the full Competition Bulletin with the amended schedule and full list of classes that race in each Bike Amateur race on Sunday.
