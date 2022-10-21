Season Finale of GNCC Racing Set for This Weekend at Ironman Raceway

Then on Sunday, the XC1 Open Pro bikes will take the track with AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor hopeful to earn another win before the season concludes. However, the new National Champion, Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn is also looking to earn another win at the season finale in Indiana after finishing runner-up at the previous round.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong and his teammate Thad Duvall are hoping they can run at the front and battle for what could be their first win of the season. Also looking to end his season on a high noteFMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth after some bad luck at a couple races this year, Toth is aiming to finish out the year atop the podium.

In the XC2 250 Pro class, a National Champion was crowned at the last round. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Lyndon Snodgrass earned the number one plate, and he will be looking to continue his success and earn another win this weekend. Coastal GasGas Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir returned from injury to earn three-straight wins and a second, this weekend he will look to end his XC2 career with another win under his belt. Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Liam Draper is hoping he can better himself as well by landing on the podium for the fifth time this year.

In the FMF XC3 class it was Lanes Yamaha/Fly Racing/IMS/Dunlop Tires’ Toby Cleveland who earned his first win the first time he entered the class last round, but this weekend he will also look to battle back once again for a class win. Devore Racing/Action Extreme Sports/Civiello Construction’s Dakoda Devore and Solid Performance/GasGas/Fly Racing’s Max Fernandez are also looking to battle for a win after finishing on the podium at round 12. Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Brody Johnson clinched the number one plate last round and is either looking to make the move to XC2 or try for another XC3 win to end the year.